Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

Looking back on the passage of Act 10 a decade ago, Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said one of her most vivid memories is the tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who amassed at the Capitol to voice their opposition to the proposal.

But it was when her son, who was living in New Zealand at the time, told the recently elected Assembly Majority Caucus chairwoman that he saw a photo of her in the Capitol circulating on Al Jazeera News that Ballweg realized how many eyes were on Wisconsin that February.

“That’s when I first realized that this was not just something that was happening in Wisconsin, and it was not just something that people were paying attention to around the United States, but people were paying attention to this all around the world,” Ballweg said.

Both inside the Capitol and out, protesters carried signs, beat homemade drums and blew on vuvuzelas to the point that Ballweg recalled buying earplugs to drown out the noise.

As the Legislature began what became a marathon 63-hour session on Act 10 and many lawmakers’ staff were told to stay home, Ballweg’s office took on additional duties to assist the GOP caucus on site. Her staff helped park legislators’ cars, gathered their coats and personal items for when lawmakers needed to leave and ran errands like picking up lunch.