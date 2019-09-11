Brett Favre "Snowglobe" Page

“His accomplishments are legendary. And it’s the passion with which he played that made everyone a Brett Favre fan.” — Packers general manager Ted Thompson

In honor of Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps' 2008 image of Brett Favre being named one of the best 100 photographs in NFL history, we're offering a high quality reprint of the page.

The page that ran March 5, 2008 honored Favre upon his retirement and included the award-winning photo, taken during the Packers' NFC Divisional Playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 42-20 win over Seattle on Jan. 12, 2008, was Favre's last win as Packers quarterback. The New York Giants came to Lambeau Field the next weekend and beat Green Bay 23-20 in overtime in an NFC title game that was one of the coldest games in NFL history. And after retiring and un-retiring, Favre was traded to the New York Jets the next August.

