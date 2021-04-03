Rep. Jonathan Brostoff and Sup. Marcelia Nicholson: Wisconsin senators must support voting rights bill

Earlier this month, the U.S. House took a democracy-affirming step that is sorely needed as we confront some of the biggest threats to our rights in recent memory. It passed the “For the People Act,” a comprehensive bill that shores up voting rights and goes after corruption and secretive big spending in politics.

Now the Senate has to act, as a wave of antidemocratic measures in legislatures around the country is threatening to engulf our democracy.

In dozens of states, some conservative lawmakers are taking aim at voting rights. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, there are already at least 250 bills that have been introduced across 43 states, aimed at restricting voting access. And it goes without saying that Black and brown voters would be most affected by these restrictions.

The “For the People Act” tackles that problem. It works to repair some of the many cracks in our democratic infrastructure created by sustained attacks against our democratic values at the national and state level. Significantly, it prohibits some of the most frequently used voter suppression tools, like partisan and racial gerrymandering, voter ID laws and voter roll purges.