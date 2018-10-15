The 42nd Assembly District has a strong history of hard work, family and community, from the farmers spanning the countryside to the small businesses that line our streets. As I go door to door, I have met thousands of dedicated employees and entrepreneurs who, like me, believe in a strong work ethic and commonsense values. I am proud to call the residents of this district my neighbors and if re-elected, I promise to bring the values of the rural 42nd Assembly District to Madison.
Since I was elected to office on June 12, 2018, I have gone straight to work, asking to be on committees directly affecting our district including the Assembly Committee on Transportation and the Committee on Agriculture. However, it is my appointment to the Governor’s Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 that has allowed me to hit the ground running, working to make important improvements to one of our state’s largest industries. Through this opportunity, I am working with several stakeholders including dairy farmers, milk processors and marketers, allied organizations, the UW System, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections, and legislators in an effort to ensure a successful dairy industry for future generations.
Unfortunately, there are more issues in our district that need to be addressed. Since I started my campaign in April, I have heard time and time again that the No. 1 issue facing our district is transportation. As a former route salesman for Kraft for over 30 years, I understand how a strong infrastructure is the backbone of our economy and we can no longer leave our roads in disrepair.
In my role as town supervisor of Lodi, I have had hands-on experience eliminating our debt and balancing the budget, all while fully funding necessary road improvements. As a state representative, I will advocate for smart solutions to fund construction on our local roads without raising taxes, ensuring your tax dollars are being spent wisely.
As a parent of four daughters and a grandparent to seven grandchildren, I also know the importance of quality local schools. In office, I will continue to prioritize education funding so that every child may receive the high quality education they deserve. Two of my daughters are teachers and I have witnessed firsthand the invaluable role they play in their students’ lives. I will fight to ensure funding goes into the classroom, providing teachers and students with the resources they need to excel. This includes increasing funding for vital services such as broadband in rural areas.
Serving as president of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and supervisor in the town of Lodi, I have put my words into actions: fighting to clean up our parks, improve our schools and keep our community safe. I intend to do the same in the state Legislature.
One issue close to my heart is affordable health care. When my daughter was born with a birth defect, my wife and I had to take out a loan because our insurance would not cover her condition. I will raise my voice and advocate for access to the high-quality, affordable health care that everyone deserves.
I am proud to call the 42nd District my home and its residents my neighbors. I am honored to serve as our voice and if I earn your vote on Nov. 6, I will continue to advocate for our commonsense, Wisconsin values at the state Capitol.
Jon Plumer, the incumbent, is the Republican candidate in Assembly District 42.