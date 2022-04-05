Verona — The Wildcats' 400 relay team polished off their season with a sixth-place finish at state (:43.96). They have returning runners in sophomores Michael Valichka and Amir Trabelsi.

Lodi— Counting the two alternates, the Blue Devils return four of the six runners (seniors Marcus Malig, Brody Nyffenegger and Lucas Heyroth and sophomore Isaiah Isaiah Groskopf) from last year's 800 relay team that took fourth (1:31.19) in Division 2. Nyffenegger also was seventh in the triple jump (43-2). Lodi also returns all four six runners (Malig, sophomores Connor Pecard and Noah Houdek, and seniors Sean Crowder, Amos Weber and Parker Heintz) from the 3,200 relay team that took 13th (8:31.47).

Mount Horeb — The Vikings return three runners on both their 400- and 800 relay teams. Senior Cody Sveum, sophomore Max Vrstal and junior Mason Weaver return for the 400 team that placed 13th in Division 2 (:45.20). Sophomore Beckham Retzlaff, Sveum and Weaver are back for the 800 team, which finished 11th (1:33.36).

Pardeeville — Seniors Derek Lindert, fresh off reaching the 2,000 career points milestone on the hardwood, and Devin Seth and junior Jackson Preston are back from last year's 1,600 relay that took 14th in Division 3.

Poynette — Seniors Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger all return from last year’s 3,200 relay that took 16th in Division 3 (8:38.46.