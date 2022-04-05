Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Grosse and Nikita Lebbie — all juniors in 2021 — Edgewood won the 800 relay title at state. Ternus and Lebbie were also on the fourth-place 400 relay that has lost only Joelle Browne (she was also on the 800 relay) to graduation.
Sun Prairie — Of the six girls, including alternates, who were on last year's eighth-place 800 relay team (1:47.85) at the Division 1 state meet, five were juniors or underclassman. They are Rachel Rademacher (now a senior), Morgan Cross (senior), Maddie Wirtz-Olsen (senior), Audrey Seefeld (sophomore) and Elena Lipinski (sophmore). Seefeld was also a state qualifier in the pole vault.