Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Grosse and Nikita Lebbie — all juniors in 2021 — Edgewood won the 800 relay title at state. Ternus and Lebbie were also on the fourth-place 400 relay that has lost only Joelle Browne (she was also on the 800 relay) to graduation.