Dodge County sheriff (Republican)
All precincts reporting
x-Dale Schmidt 6683 - 55%
Jim Ketchem 5382 - 45%
Rock County sheriff (Democratic)
0 of 97 precincts 0%
Gary L. Groelle 0,000 - 0%
Troy Knudson 0,000 - 0%
Rock County clerk of court (Democratic)
0 of 97 precincts 0%
Peter D. Severson 0,000 - 0%
Susan Enloe 0,000 - 0%
Jacki Gackstatter 0,000 - 0%
REFERENDUMS
Town of Sun Prairie
All precincts reporting
Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the town of Sun Prairie be appointed by the town board?
x-Yes 333 - 69%
No 152 - 31%
Waterloo School District
All precincts reporting
Question 1: $7,300,000 for districtwide school building and improvement program.
x-Yes 935 - 72%
No 358 - 28%
Question 2: $8,900,000 for districtwide school building program consisting of a fitness center and gymnasium.
x-Yes 664 - 53%
No 590 - 47%