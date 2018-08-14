Dodge County sheriff (Republican)

All precincts reporting

x-Dale Schmidt 6683 - 55%

Jim Ketchem 5382 - 45%

Rock County sheriff (Democratic)

0 of 97 precincts 0%

Gary L. Groelle 0,000 - 0%

Troy Knudson 0,000 - 0%

Rock County clerk of court (Democratic)

0 of 97 precincts 0%

 Peter D. Severson 0,000 - 0%

Susan Enloe 0,000 - 0%

Jacki Gackstatter 0,000 - 0%

REFERENDUMS

Town of Sun Prairie

All precincts reporting

Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the town of Sun Prairie be appointed by the town board?

x-Yes 333 - 69%

No 152 - 31%

Waterloo School District

All precincts reporting

Question 1: $7,300,000 for districtwide school building and improvement program.

x-Yes 935 - 72%

No 358 - 28%

Question 2: $8,900,000 for districtwide school building program consisting of a fitness center and gymnasium.

x-Yes 664 - 53%

No 590 - 47%

0
0
0
0
0