The first and possibly most important moment in the Packers’ free-agent recruitment of the legendary defensive end came at Milwaukee County Stadium on Nov. 15, 1992. White's Philadelphia Eagles were playing Brett Favre's Packers, and on the first play of the Packers' second possession of the game, White beat Packers right tackle Tootie Robbins, slammed a scrambling Favre hard to the turf and ...
"He separated my shoulder," Favre recalled, smiling and patting his non-throwing left shoulder. "But I wasn't going to let him know he hurt me."
As it turned out, White did know and was impressed by what he saw next: Favre played through the injury and, after the Packers blew a 21-10 lead to trail 24-21 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left to play, he led the offense to a pair of Chris Jacke field goals, the second of which was a game-winning 41-yarder as time expired.
“That was the game that proved to me that Brett was going to be the player that he (became),” White said before his death in 2004 at age 43. “I mean, he came out and I knew I had separated his shoulder. When he came back out (and played), the first thing that ran through my mind was, `This guy's going to be good.’”
Five months later, White hit the open market as the NFL’s first big-time free agent, and one of the most feared defensive players in NFL history wound up choosing the Packers, signing a four-year, $17 million contract to play with the swashbuckling quarterback who’d gotten his attention. White and Favre led the 1996 Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI title, and White, who had 68½ of his 198 career sacks with the Packers, proved to be the perfect fit in tiny Green Bay.
White, who was on the NFL’s all-decade teams for the 1980s and 1990s and was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, retired after the 1998 season, during which he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for his 16-sack performance.
He had second thoughts about retirement, however, and before coming back to play for the Carolina Panthers in 2000, he’d actually wanted to play again for the Packers, only to learn the team didn’t have salary-cap space to bring him back for the 1999 season. The Packers said no thanks again in 2000, but White and the organization were on good terms when he passed away.
"He was like a big brother to me, taught me a lot, not only on the field but in life,” said Vonnie Holliday, the Packers’ 1998 first-round pick who was mentored by White during his rookie season. “I just wish I could have come into the league a little earlier to have an opportunity to play a little longer with him.”