Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona
Verona 1, Chippewa Falls 0

Verona forwards Reece Cordray (14) Conrad Moline (15) compete for the puck against Chippewa Falls forward Owen Krista (4) during the second period of Verona's 1-0 WIAA Division 1 State semifinal win over Chippewa Falls at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. Friday, March 6, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward comes off two consecutive seasons of double-digit goals and more than 25 points. As a freshman he scored 11 goals in 24 games, improving as a sophomore to 15 goals in just 16 games, totaling 26 points in each of those regular seasons. Cordray’s expected continued growth is why several area coaches project Verona to be atop the Big Eight Conference by season’s end.

