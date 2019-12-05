The state Department of Natural Resources cannot control the state’s weather or when white-tailed deer look for mates. Neither can deer hunters.
Those factors and a few others influenced the number of deer registered during the recent nine-day gun deer season that ended Sunday.
Gun deer hunters throughout the state registered 160,769 deer, about 25-percent fewer than during the same period in 2018, when 213,972 bucks and antlerless deer were registered electronically by phone or computer.
The 2018 nine-day period was nearly a week earlier, the weather was hunting-worthy much of the time, and deer were caught still running around doing what deer do once a year — looking for a mates.
A statewide herd, estimated to be close to two million animals, a potential record number, seemed to transform overnight from free-and-easy bucks and does to nearly sedentary, nocturnal animals, often hiding in unharvested corn fields and wooded areas.
Unless disturbed, many deer remained in hiding. Hunting styles in many regions have passed over the once popular deer drives that moved deer to standing shooters. But that can be a dangerous hunting method.
Among 564,664 licensed hunters, some coming from every state and more than a handful of foreign countries, only 160,769 bucks and does were registered this year. In 2000 a record 528,494 deer were registered during the gun season by 694,712 hunters.
While some have called for extending the season or moving the season a week earlier next year, DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang said it was too early to consider such changes.
“We’ll do what we always do in terms of reviewing the seasons, discussing deer populations with county citizen groups, and start there,” he said.
Several other deer seasons, most allowing guns, are either ongoing or scheduled. Muzzleloader season ends Dec. 11, followed by a four-day antlerless season, and a Holiday hunt in some management units. Archery/crossbow season continues until Jan. 5.
“When things go bad, it’s usually the normal stuff such as lousy weather in some regions, including snow, rain, and then standing crops,” Wallenfang said.
The big “losers” were Wisconsin’s deer management staff, farmers’ and homeowners’ crops and woods, which deer often turn to if snow makes browsing difficult.