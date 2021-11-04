 Skip to main content
Red Zone podcast: Thoughts on transfers, the Rutgers matchup and picks
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down Badgers’ players and coaches’ thoughts on the rash of transfers, discuss the Rutgers matchup and make Big Ten picks.

Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com.

You can subscribe to the Red Zone podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher.

