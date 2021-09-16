 Skip to main content
RECRUITING UPDATE
Kelly Sheffield coaching Jan 2021

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield watches his team during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue last season at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse.

The Badgers still are in the running for two top tier players for the 2023 recruiting class. Jordyn Byrd, a 6-foot-4 right side from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida, is believed to have trimmed her list to three schools — Florida, Texas and UW. She visited UW on the opening weekend of the season and Texas last week. Byrd is ranked No. 19 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com.

Eloise Brandewie, a 6-3 middle blocker from Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Hartley), who is ranked No. 7, also has UW among her final three schools. She is among 12 players on the USA U18 National Team that will compete Sept. 20-29 in the U18 World Championships in Durango, Mexico. She is expected to make an official visit to UW after that then make her decision.

UW has one commitment for the 2023 class, Saige Damrow, a 5-8 libero from Howards Grove.

