Locked in: Davante Adams (above), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow.
On the bubble: Equanimeous St. Brown, Allen Lazard, Trevor Davis, Darrius Shepherd.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: J’Mon Moore, Malik Taylor, Teo Redding.
Number of roster spots: 6 or 7
What a challenge Gutekunst faces here. Davis, with a boffo showing against the Raiders, looks like he probably has the No. 5 spot locked down, especially with his return skills. That leaves the rest of the receivers likely battling for one spot, since needs elsewhere likely preclude keeping a seventh. St. Brown left the Raiders game with what looked like a serious left ankle injury and might be headed to injured reserve. That would clear the way for Lazard, who has won over Rodgers in a big way, or Shepherd, perhaps the biggest surprise of camp. Moore, a fourth-round pick a year ago, likely would be best served with a fresh start with another team.