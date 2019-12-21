3. RECEIVER SHUFFLE

Looking to shake up the receiver pecking order with Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s continued disappearance and Geronimo Allison’s continued inconsistent play, coach Matt LaFleur is now looking to another receiver he might’ve underestimated earlier in the year: Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow (above).
Just has LaFleur admitted that he should have been playing Allen Lazard earlier in the season, LaFleur promised that the former Warhawk standout will see more offensive snaps against the Vikings after delivering a 49-yard catch on a throw from Aaron Rodgers last week against the Bears.
“I think it’s just, we know what we get from those guys. They’re very solid,” Rodgers replied at midweek when asked what he expects from Lazard and Kumerow with their expected expanded roles. “Those guys are the same guys every day. They bring a really good approach so if anything the expectation is more of the same, just more opportunities for them.”
To hear LaFleur tell it, Lazard and Kumerow have earned more playing time not merely because of what they’ve done with passes thrown their direction, but what they’ve done blocking as well. The question now is whether earning more snaps by doing the dirty work of blocking will stir a passing game that has been largely stagnant of late.
“Jake’s done a great job. He’s been a force in the run game,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a great job blocking for the run game and then he’s shown he can make plays when he gets an opportunity. He’s got the ability to get down the field, he’s running good routes and I think you saw that great play he made the other day, which was huge.
“Opportunities aren’t just in the pass game. They’re also within other routes within the pass game, whether he was running a good route on the back side or a complementary route or he understood the scheme. So there are so many more things than just the actual ball being thrown to you. We always talk about it takes all 11, and that’s the truth. I think that Jake’s been a great 1/11th for our offense.”
