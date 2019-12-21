3. RECEIVER SHUFFLE

Looking to shake up the receiver pecking order with Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s continued disappearance and Geronimo Allison’s continued inconsistent play, coach Matt LaFleur is now looking to another receiver he might’ve underestimated earlier in the year: Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow (above).

Just has LaFleur admitted that he should have been playing Allen Lazard earlier in the season, LaFleur promised that the former Warhawk standout will see more offensive snaps against the Vikings after delivering a 49-yard catch on a throw from Aaron Rodgers last week against the Bears.

“I think it’s just, we know what we get from those guys. They’re very solid,” Rodgers replied at midweek when asked what he expects from Lazard and Kumerow with their expected expanded roles. “Those guys are the same guys every day. They bring a really good approach so if anything the expectation is more of the same, just more opportunities for them.”

