Rebecca Kemble: As District 18 alder, I'll continue to fight for racial, economic and environmental justice

Housing stability is also essential to community safety and health. Without stable housing, children and families struggle. I am advocating for the city to invest strategically in land located on transit corridors and near amenities, then work with nonprofit housing developers, community land trusts and cooperatives to build homes, apartments or condos that can be privately, publicly or collectively owned. This way, the new housing can be permanently affordable with land off the speculative market. I have supported tenants’ rights, despite changes to state law that limit our ability to do so. I work with the Equal Opportunities Commission and Community Development staff to defend tenants against discrimination. I have also authored budget amendments to fund legal representation for tenants in eviction court.

To address racial wealth and income disparities, I championed the city’s worker cooperative development initiative that provides technical assistance and start-up capital to entrepreneurs starting cooperative businesses, many of whom have been excluded from the formal economy or exploited as low-wage workers. I also sponsored the Small Business Equitable Recovery program that allocated $7.25 million over three years to small businesses owned by people of color and women in Madison to support their PPE, COVID-19 safety and online marketing needs.

Another priority for me is bringing more people into their local democracy. Right after my first election, Mendota School third grade teacher Debra Minahan invited me to talk to her class about local government. We discussed how city government should organize the collective genius of all the people in the city to create solutions to our challenges. In order for government to function well, we all need to work together, including students, their families, neighborhoods, schools, churches and other community organizations. The students were excited to learn how they could participate, so we started an after school club where fourth- and fifth-graders could learn about and work on some of their concerns. In Peers Uplifting Peers (Community PUPS) we guide students in collective decision-making processes to select a topic, and then facilitate access to the tools, people and resources they need to learn. Four different cohorts have worked on homelessness, racial and religious discrimination, and environmental protection. One year they entered a contest for the Warner Beach redesign. Many of their ideas are now being built! Helping students have a tangible impact in our community has been one of the most rewarding aspects of serving as alder.