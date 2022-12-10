Readers' donations top $214,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Ginny & Bob Lee, Middleton..........$500.00

Annette & Jeff Anderson, Mount Horeb..........$500.00

Don & Marie Pederson, Sun Prairie..........$500.00

Don & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$300.00

In memory of Dave Hasengerg, Sun Prairie..........$250.00

Ron & Marilyn Vandeberg, McFarland..........$250.00

Dewey Family Charitable Fund, Madison..........$250.00

Susan & Robert Plakus..........$200.00

Darrell & Judy Roy, Stoughton..........$200.00

Terry & Patti Cook, from Owen, Kate, G.V. & Eleanore, Cambridge..........$200.00

William & Catherine Schneider, Verona..........$200.00

Jerry & Sharon Miller, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Betty & David Knutzen, in memory of Marie Johnson, Waunakee..........$200.00

Tom & Sharon, Madison..........$150.00

In honor of Thomas, Margaret & Caleb, Madison..........$150.00

Susan & Jerry Christenson, McFarland..........$150.00

Nomad, DeForest..........$150.00

Lesley Johnson & Terry Marshall Family, Stoughton..........$125.00

Bob Pellegrino & Gloria Boone, Madison..........$100.00

Chuck & Rita Richardson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Sandy Martinelli & Dave Jenneke, McFarland..........$100.00

Robert Keel Family, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Diane Tupper, in memory of Floyd Tupper, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Nancy Loveland, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Jim Berger, Madison..........$100.00

Al & Nancy Lauersdorf, in memory of Tim Lauersdorf, Madison..........$100.00

Joanna Thompson, Madison..........$100.00

Jerry & Carol Connelly, Madison..........$100.00

Steve Meffert, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Jackie Cassidy, Madison..........$100.00

Janice & Bill Gavinski, Madison..........$100.00

David & Sandra Ruegsegger, Arlington..........$100.00

Denny Kepler, Verona..........$100.00

Rodney & Beverly Homburg, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Raymond Byrne, Oregon..........$100.00

Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Ron & Peggy Marty, Verona..........$100.00

Wes Severson & Esther Olson, Belleville..........$100.00

Aurthur & Cheryl Kiracofe, Madison..........$100.00

Fran Gustrowsky, in loving memory of husband Carl, Brooklyn..........$100.00

Janice Johnson, Monona..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Willems, Waunakee..........$100.00

In loving memory of Ken Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00

The Hellenbrand Family, Middleton..........$100.00

Ross & Judy Zanto, in honor of our grandchildren, Brit, Cam, Kye, Madison..........$100.00

Bruce McCoy, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Bob & Bonnie Richardson, Spring Green..........$100.00

In remembrance of Leo & Betty Ryan..........$100.00

Don & Jackie Antoine, Middleton..........$100.00

Gil Homstad, River Falls..........$100.00

Debra Berndt, Fitchburg & Jack Berndt, Prairie du Sac, in memory of Patty..........$100.00

Mary & Michael Riley, Madison..........$100.00

Kathee & Dick Holthaus, Monona..........$100.00

Lloyd Marklein, in loving memory of Janice & Evelyn, Sauk City..........$100.00

Jody Ferguson, Madison..........$100.00

John Benson, in memory of my wife Viola (Debbie), Mauston..........$100.00

Robert & Cheryl Magnussen, Lake Mills..........$100.00

Stiner Family, Verona..........$100.00

Susan Gandley, Middleton..........$100.00

Donna O'Leary, in memory of Ron Steiner, Madison..........$75.00

Grandparents Jim & Audrey Fusek, in honor of Frederick, August, Nathan & Orson, DeForest..........$70.00

David & Lois Hanson Kaul, in honor of 3 grandkids, Sauk City..........$60.00

Bill & Linda Zeininger, Waupun..........$51.00

Beverly J. Brunner, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Mel & Beverly Butor, Madison..........$50.00

Lloyd & Sandy Otteson, McFarland..........$50.00

Karen & Tom Schreiber, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Barbara & Frank LaVoy, Oregon..........$50.00

Rich & Cindy Edge, Windsor..........$50.00

Pam Schultz, DeForest..........$50.00

In memory of Kenneth & Evelyn Sunne, Stoughton..........$50.00

Jerry Colstad, Poynette..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaaat, Madison..........$50.00

David & Maureen McGlynn Flanagan, Madison..........$50.00

Bill & Suzanne Kuhlow, Marshall..........$50.00

Kevin & Doreen Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00

Tony & Debbie Corrao, Sauk City..........$50.00

Bob & Mary Ann Fleiner, Waunakee..........$50.00

Dom Campos, in memory of Grandpa Frank Milton, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Greg Suchomel, in memory of Al & Mary Suchomel, DeForest..........$50.00

In loving memory of Bernard & Doranna Lucey, Sauk City..........$50.00

Duane R. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00

Daniel & Karla Meier, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Florence Annen, Middleton..........$50.00

Tim & Denise O'Rourke, Waunakee..........$50.00

Liz Heiner, Madison..........$50.00

Dr. & Mrs. William Bridson, Madison..........$50.00

Bruce & Cindy Mikula, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

M. Lemberger & GK Van Dixhorn, Madison..........$50.00

Thomas Buchhauser, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Darvin Goldben, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Dave & Judith Edge, Belleville..........$50.00

William Tomlinson, Madison..........$50.00

Dorothy Statz, in memory of "Huntz," Waunakee..........$50.00

Henry & Carmen Kruschek, in memory of our grandaughter, Evelyn Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00

Richard & Karen Marx, Waunakee..........$50.00

Ellen Peterson, Middleton..........$50.00

Maureen & Robert Fox, Elroy..........$50.00

Dave & Beth Timm, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

William & Patricia Strohbusch, Cambridge..........$50.00

Ellen & James Willett, Madison..........$50.00

James & Nancy Dast, Madison..........$50.00

Chuck & Cathy Carfoot, Verona..........$50.00

Katie & Ken Trachte, in memory of our son John..........$50.00

Robert Nolan, Madison..........$50.00

David & Sharon Punzel, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Cindy Hillary, Oregon..........$50.00

Ray & Judy Norris, Blue Mounds..........$40.00

Mike McCabe, Madison..........$40.00

Kris Viney, Madison..........$40.00

Stan & Cheryl Wildenberg, in memory of family members no longer with us, Madison..........$35.00

Gerry Stoeberl, in memory of Amber Stoeberl, Madison..........$35.00

In memory of Reven & Levina, Marshall..........$35.00

In memory of William & Dorothy Stoikes, Verona..........$35.00

George & Diane Hulick, Verona..........$35.00

Bob & Kathy Liska, Madison..........$30.00

Jeff Anderson, DeForest..........$30.00

Toby Karten, Madison..........$25.00

John & Polly Guequierre, Madison..........$25.00

Ralph & Carol Laufenberg, in loving memory of our son-in-law Neal Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$25.00

Bob & Phyllis Peterson, Windsor..........$25.00

The D'Amato Family, McFarland..........$25.00

Sheryl Gervasi, in honor of Mom..........$25.00

Richard Rifleman & Bonita Akan, Madison..........$25.00

Eisele Family, in memory of Grandma Tilley & Auntie Annie, Oregon..........$25.00

Susie Berberet, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

In memory of Buckley & Lorraine Steele, Verona..........$25.00

Bob Fehrman, in memory of Dee, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Stanley & Marjorie Nonn, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Linda Annen, Middleton..........$25.00

Kenny & Judy Spahn, Dane..........$25.00

Patty Olsen, in memory of George & Doris Olsen & Doug Wallin, Black Earth..........$25.00

In loving memory of Harold Nolden, Belleville..........$25.00

Fred & Cheryl Raith, Madison..........$25.00

In loving memory of Sally & Chess Wagner, Madison..........$25.00

Tim Zigler, Madison..........$25.00

Eileen Durkin, in memory of Cathy Stephens, Oregon..........$25.00

Eric Shaw, Madison..........$25.00

Arlyn & Helen Johnson, Fitchburg..........$20.00

Robert T. & Patricia J. Reddell, Janesville..........$20.00

Bob & Katie Montgomery, Madison..........$20.00

Jean, Westfield..........$20.00

Kaye Jero, Madison..........$15.00

Victoria Steinberg, Coloma..........$5.00

Josi Kane, so a child will get a toy for Christmas, DeForest..........$4.00

Anonymous..........$2,710.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$199,339.70

Today's Gift..........$14,725.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$214,064.70