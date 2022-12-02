Readers' donations top $131,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Phil & Kit Blake, Fitchburg..........$2,000.00
Mark Cambier, Madison..........$500.00
Carol & Bob Gorsuch, Fitchburg..........$325.00
Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, in honor of Jinny Davenport, Lodi..........$300.00
Ron & Debbie Fischer, Oregon..........$300.00
Michael & Laura Huggett, in memory of Mary Ellen Braendle, Madison..........$250.00
Frank Buechner, Madison..........$250.00
Donald & Linda Diers, McFarland..........$250.00
Pat Wilkening, Brooklyn..........$200.00
Merl Breunig, in memory of Marilyn, Sauk City..........$200.00
John & Marcia Dull, in memory of David Dull, DeForest..........$200.00
Duane & Gwen Kraemer, Plain..........$200.00
Ringgenberg Farm, in memory of Scott Ringgenberg, Verona..........$200.00
Linda J. Hill, Verona..........$200.00
Bob & Henrietta Statz, Waunakee..........$150.00
In memory of Earl, Mona & Dan Roberts, Madison..........$150.00
Ken & Mary C. Wagner, Waunakee..........$150.00
Linda Stolen, in loving memory of Doug Stolen, Stoughton..........$150.00
Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison..........$150.00
Donna's 5 grand and 1 great grandchild, Tom, Cecily, Brittany, Candace, Angie & Eden, Sun Prairie..........$120.00
Dan & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Jacquelyn Showers, in honor of my wonderful family, DeForest..........$100.00
Jeff & Susan Bauer, McFarland..........$100.00
Dave Stolen, in memory of Alice Aselson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Leo & Kim Acker, Waunakee..........$100.00
Denise & Tim Carter, Stoughton..........$100.00
Ronald Anderson, Madison..........$100.00
Judi & Ed Adolphson, in loving memory of Joyce & Joe Radocay, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Hiram Shaw, DeForest..........$100.00
Janice Malone Sarbacker, Hollywood, FL..........$100.00
McCosky, Madison..........$100.00
Marsha & Joseph Biddick, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bruce & Lisa Johnson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$100.00
The Kvammens, Stoughton..........$100.00
Rosa & Ray Ropers, Waunakee..........$100.00
Paul Palzkill, Madison..........$100.00
Jay & Michelle Rauls, DeForest..........$100.00
Ken Barlow, in memory of my wife, Judy, Madison..........$100.00
Lucille Ballweg, in memory of Jim Ballweg, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Margaret & Paul Irwin, Madison..........$100.00
Ron Cook, Middleton..........$100.00
Chuck Misky, in memory of Pauline, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Johnnie Jacobson, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Lynn & Martin Preizler, Madison..........$100.00
Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Janalyn DuBois, Stoughton..........$75.00
In memory of Ann B. Manley, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Stan & Jan Lillich, Madison..........$50.00
Liz Senseman, Verona..........$50.00
Rodney Goeden, Dane..........$50.00
In memory of Roger & Josie Williams, Waterloo..........$50.00
Gene Klitzkie, in memory of Bonnie, Cambridge..........$50.00
Shirley J. Kopp, Poynette..........$50.00
Greg & Vicky Maier, Sauk City..........$50.00
Steve & Diane Hebel, Arlington..........$50.00
Geneva & Helen Eggers, in memory of parents & siblings..........$50.00
Hal & Crystal Shaw, Stoughton..........$50.00
Kris Leahy-Gross & Mark Gross, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Viola & Don Bahler, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
In memory of Nancy Hellenbrand/John Hellenbrand, Lodi..........$50.00
Jim, Linda & Eric Helt, in memory of Duty Helt, Dane..........$50.00
John, in memory of Mary Ann, Emma, Andrea & many others..........$50.00
In memory of Denis Rosine, Waunakee..........$50.00
Carol & John Schmid, Madison..........$50.00
Lyle & Christine Haried, Stoughton..........$50.00
Mary K. Craine, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Denny & Shari Beich, Merrimac..........$50.00
Greg & Norma Smith, New Lisbon..........$50.00
Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton..........$50.00
Richard B. & Mary L. Dalberg, Richland Center..........$50.00
Eugene & Phyllis Damm, Columbus..........$50.00
In memory of Edith Goodman Brereton..........$50.00
In memory of Joe & Alice Wagner, Madison..........$50.00
Doug Geeslin, Lodi..........$50.00
Suz & Gary Hoffman, Middleton..........$50.00
Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00
JoAnn & Dan Feeney, Madison..........$50.00
Craig & Roylene Garrett, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$50.00
Charles Anderson, Madison..........$50.00
Sharon Blau, in memory of Ron Blau, DeForest..........$50.00
Jackie & Phil, in loving memory of Laverne & Ron Reek, Madison..........$50.00
Sue & Tony Veeder, Madison..........$50.00
Mary Ann Myers, Barneveld..........$50.00
Durwood S. Klipp, in memory of Wilbert & Lucille Klipp, Madison..........$50.00
From our grandkids, Evelyn Hunter, Aaron & Stella Brown..........$50.00
Pat & Carol Dann, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Charlie & Joan Rortvedt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Marion Thoreson, Madison..........$50.00
Gregory Sartori, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Donald Schneider, Stoughton..........$40.00
Mary & Gene Graf, Madison..........$40.00
J. Jensen, Madison..........$35.00
Marcia Park, DeForest..........$35.00
Martha & Douglas Maxwell, Verona..........$35.00
Tim & Mary Ellestad, Madison..........$30.00
The Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$30.00
The Schroeder-Gasser Family, Monona..........$25.00
Douglas Jacobson, Edgerton..........$25.00
Donald J. Helfrecht, Madison..........$25.00
Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$25.00
Ron Eith, Madison..........$25.00
Joann Barnett, Oregon..........$25.00
Lois Mosso, in loving memory of Tom Mosso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
A.M. Hall, Baraboo..........$25.00
Wilma Furseth, Stoughton..........$25.00
Marge Gray, Madison..........$25.00
Mick McIntyre, Baraboo..........$25.00
Mary Ann Simon, Monona..........$25.00
Marry Christmas family & friends from Heather & Steve, Brooklyn..........$25.00
H.D. Sullivan, Verona..........$25.00
Mary Walter, Madison..........$25.00
Suzanne M. Luetke, Madison..........$25.00
Robert Shaw, Madison..........$25.00
Janine Gross, in memory of Robert, Columbus..........$25.00
Thomas Zingg, Oregon..........$20.00
Stephen L. Malisch, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Helen Lovick, Madison..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$4,222.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$114,986.70
Today's Gift..........$16,087.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$131,073.70