Readers' donations near $170,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
In memory of Charles & Marilyn Ryman & Howard & Berdina Padrutt, Cross Plains..........$10,000.00
Harold & Rosemary Donahue, Madison..........$1,001.00
Donald & Mary Anne Ripple..........$1,001.00
People are also reading…
Terry Kahl, Stoughton - Celebrating my grandchildren Aida, Avery, Liam, Hannah, Ryan, Anthony & Sophie..........$700.00
David & Mary Jane Osborne, Oregon..........$500.00
J.T. Wencel, in loving memory of Celeste, Madison..........$400.00
Linda & Roger Boettcher, Fitchburg..........$350.00
Merry Christmas!..........$300.00
Rob & Barb Schuyler, Madison..........$300.00
Alex & Amy Squitieri, Madison..........$300.00
Darlene Ballweg, Sauk City..........$300.00
David, Karen, Kathy & Tom, in loving memory of Edgar & Helen Stehr, Middleton..........$266.00
Tom & Linda Hanson, DeForest..........$250.00
Craig & Christie Bender, Prairie du Sac..........$250.00
Judith Sullivan..........$200.00
In memory of Gene Ferwerda..........$200.00
Fred & Mary Laufenberg, In loving memory of Jason Laufenberg. We miss you so much! Waunakee..........$200.00
Susan & Charles Kernats, Madison..........$200.00
Mary Schmidt & Daniel Dettmann, Madison..........$200.00
Douglas J. Swenson, Windsor..........$150.00
Adrian Kay, Oregon..........$150.00
Bruce & Lyn Pauls, McFarland..........$125.00
Vets on Frets..........$113.00
Tim & Denise Kalscheur, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Suzanne Fedie, Madison..........$100.00
Mr. Perme, Middleton..........$100.00
Patty & Gary Latzke, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Mary E. Smith, Madison..........$100.00
Timothy Statz, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Nan & Dave Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$100.00
Grace Keenen, in memory of James Keenan, Madison..........$100.00
Maurice & Colleen McCormick..........$100.00
Christine Beatty, Madison..........$100.00
Pat & Bob Fredrickson, Waunakee..........$100.00
Bob & Chris Phillips, Stoughton..........$100.00
Mary & Jim Bachhuber, Middleton..........$100.00
Ella & Cole W., Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Alan & Mary Tadeschi, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Mary Lou Kleist, Madison..........$100.00
Darwin & Pat Bohn, Stoughton..........$100.00
Ron & Maureen Schwarz, Middleton..........$100.00
Roger & Karen Nacker, Madison..........$100.00
Tim Cullen, Janesville..........$100.00
Steve & Sue Christensen, Oregon..........$100.00
Bob & Sue Eagle, Oregon..........$100.00
Marin Oschmann, Dillion, CO..........$100.00
Jerald & Ann Nelson, Monona..........$100.00
Virginia Ulrich, Windsor..........$100.00
Dennie Petersen, Madison..........$100.00
Marty & Janet Meinholz, Waunakee..........$100.00
Greg & Gail Anderson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Greg & Connie Darga, Verona..........$100.00
Steven Davis, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Brian, Lynn, Sean & Sam, DeForest..........$100.00
Kent & Linda Syth, Oregon..........$100.00
Zwettler Family, Mount Horeb..........$75.00
Steve Bersing family, in memory of Vernon Bersing, Stoughton..........$75.00
Patrick DuCharme..........$50.00
In memory of Freck & Marian Lord, Spring Green..........$50.00
Linda Michaels, in memoy of Tom Michaels, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
Tom & Teri Dorner, Baraboo..........$50.00
Mary Stamm, in memory of Florian, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Susan Bogen, Madison..........$50.00
Margie Moeller, Middleton..........$50.00
Eleanor Moran, Deforest..........$50.00
Phil & Joanne Klein, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of John Tews..........$50.00
Don Lukes, Madison..........$50.00
The Davises, Sally & Jim, Madison..........$50.00
Janet Lonergan, Lodi..........$40.00
Dave Jeglum, Mount Horeb..........$40.00
In memory of Don Tews, Madison..........$30.00
Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison..........$25.00
Robert Schenk, Portage..........$25.00
Pierre & Laurie LaPlante, Oregon..........$25.00
Leo & Joyce Endres, Madison..........$25.00
David & Joan Haugen, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Karla Blatchley & Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Peg O'Connell, in memory of Norbert O'Connell, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Alice Wentworth, Madison..........$25.00
Gerald & Mary Mrochek, Middleton..........$25.00
Bob & Becky Kleppe, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Marcia Thompson, in memory of Dan Thompson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Bev Stelse, in memory of Ken Stelse, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Pawls, Columbus..........$25.00
Bill & Marsha Alt, in memory of Gary Alt, Sauk City..........$25.00
Bill & Diane Hoebel, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Chris & Dave Bodoh, Madison..........$25.00
Old Veteran's Wife..........$20.00
Keith & Kay Gasner, Marshall ..........$20.00
Peggy & Rick, Oregon..........$20.00
Denise & Keith Thousand, Madison..........$15.00
Total Anonymous..........$580.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$146,428.70
Today's Gift..........$22,571.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$168,999.70