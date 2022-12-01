Readers' donations near $115,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Phyllis & Harvey Nelson, in remembrance of our son, Todd Nelson..........$2,000.00

Sue Ebenreiter, Madison..........$1,000.00

Robert Gallimore, Madison..........$500.00

Gordon & Jean Acker, Waunakee..........$500.00

The "Z" boys, in memory of Grandma Mitz, Grandpa George, Grandpa Z., Middleton..........$300.00

Sherri Steinhauer, Scottsdale, AZ..........$250.00

Susan Policello, in memory of dad, Donald H. Korn, Middleton..........$200.00

Paul & Rosemarie Weiland, Fitchburg..........$200.00

Michael Wallace, in memory of Joan Wallace Hart, Madison..........$200.00

Tom & Laurel Strock, Waunakee..........$200.00

Carla & Daniel Lynch, Verona..........$200.00

Dick & Connie Leonard, in loving memory of Tonya, Poynette..........$200.00

Ken & Judi Anderson, Oregon..........$200.00

Sherill & Jerry Slack, in memory of John Cordts Slack, Wounded Warrior, Stoughton..........$200.00

John & Kathy O'Connor, Fitchburg..........$150.00

In memory of David & Margaret (Brennum) Caygill who made Christmas special, Linden..........$120.00

In memory of Don & Yvonne Schroeder..........$100.00

Dick & Kathee Holthaus, Monona..........$100.00

Jim & Karel Brown, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$100.00

In memory of Fred & Marion Pirozzoli, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Brad & Susan Manning, Monona..........$100.00

Fred & Shirley Ziegler, Waunakee..........$100.00

Borowski Family, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Bill Erickson, Waunakee..........$100.00

Helen Adler, for Bill Adler, Dylan LaMere, Frederick & Gertrude Mackart & Herb & Loretta Adler, Waunakee..........$100.00

Pat Hefty, in loving memory of Lawrence Hefty..........$100.00

Ted Frank, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Bill Schultz from wife, Joan, Lake Mills..........$100.00

In memory of Hank & Boots Luetscher, Lodi..........$100.00

Russ & Jean Endres, Middleton..........$100.00

Don Lescahier & Cindy Wolff, Jefferson..........$100.00

Craig & Peggy Thompson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Rod & Ruth Erickson, Tomah..........$100.00

In memory of Susan Bollant, Oregon..........$100.00

Edward Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville..........$100.00

Bernie Stoudt, Madison..........$100.00

A Janesville Friend..........$100.00

Archie & Julie Jakab, Madison..........$100.00

Kenneth & Mary Breunig Family, Dane..........$100.00

Roger & RuthAnn Dobbs, DeForest..........$100.00

In loving memory of Lloyd & Leona Deininger, William B & Mary Frey & William Frey, Waunakee..........$100.00

Ed & Janice Glynn, Madison..........$100.00

Thomas Rich, Madison..........$100.00

Charlene & Phil Lawler, Madison..........$100.00

Roger & Carol Brumm, Middleton..........$100.00

Harold & Mary Schara, Waunakee..........$100.00

Susan Buddy, Middleton..........$55.00

Brian Babler, Madison..........$55.00

Kenneth Siekert, Windsor..........$50.00

Larry, Ann & Tim Rubin, Monona - Happy Holidays from the Rubin Family!..........$50.00

Doug & Shirley Orr, Merrimac..........$50.00

In loving memory of Vernon & Millie Kelly..........$50.00

Kenneth Alt, Fitchburg - from his bride..........$50.00

Joe & Ginger Cissell, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Lou Ann Rashke, Madison..........$50.00

Don & Rosemary Lehman, Stoughton..........$50.00

Margaret Raymond & Mark Sidel, Madison..........$50.00

Louy Danube, Merrimac..........$50.00

Dick & Dianne Ottow, Madison..........$50.00

Henry & MaryAnn Veith, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

In memory of Jerry Halverson, Sauk City..........$50.00

Bill & Betty Fitzsimmons, Madison..........$50.00

William A. Aaberg, Stoughton..........$50.00

Vic & Millie Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00

Terry & Jan Lucke, Oregon..........$50.00

In memory of Sid Hjortland, from family, Stoughton..........$50.00

Robert Nolan, Madison..........$50.00

Roger Pribbenon, Oregon..........$50.00

John Erb, in memory of Perry McMahan, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Rosemarie F., in loving memory of Don Frisch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Charlie & Mary, in memory of Michael Busch, Madison..........$50.00

Rosemary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Grueneberg, Madison..........$40.00

Christine & Allen Crahen, Waunakee..........$40.00

Jim & Sharon Mogden, in memory of our dear grandaughter Kate, McFarland..........$30.00

Dick & Judy Ella, Madison..........$30.00

Jerry & Becky Kesler, Blanchardville..........$30.00

In memory of my wife Joan, Edgerton..........$30.00

Donation in memory of my loving sister Cathy..........$25.00

Gene & Barb Knutson, Madison..........$25.00

Kathy Laurent, Madison..........$25.00

Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton..........$25.00

B.J. Obermeyer, Madison..........$25.00

Dona Dyer, in memory of Bill (Shorty) Dyer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Beverly Richgels, Madison..........$25.00

Jennie Cruz, Fitchburg..........$25.00

M.A.M.S., Waunakee..........$25.00

Timothy & Linda Eisele, Madison..........$25.00

Terry & Karen Emmrich, Madison..........$25.00

Michael Volker, Madison..........$25.00

Chuck & Kate Juderjahn, Stoughton..........$25.00

Jennifer Berven, Madison..........$20.00

Truman & Pat Stroman, Stoughton..........$20.00

Mr. & Mrs. M. Labinski..........$20.00

Edwina Kavanaught, Madison..........$20.00

Colleen K. Engler, Cambridge..........$20.00

Total anonymous..........$3,175.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$100,356.70

Today's Gift..........$14,630.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$114,986.70