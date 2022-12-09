Readers' contributions near $200,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Corporate donation on behalf of Zendesk........$1,500

Michael & Mary Schlageter Charitable Funds........$1,000

Jason & Katie Adrians, Cottage Grove........$500

David Anderson, in memory of Meta & Harry Anderson, Mount Horeb........$500

Katie & Jay Sekelsky, Madison........$500

Tom & Debra Leffler, in memory of Kristi Peckham, Madison........$500

Andrew Speil, Madison........$400

Norman & Nancy Jensen, in honor of Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane, Jimmy........ in memory of Eric & Tate, Madison........$400

Dick & Carol Zwettler, in memory of Nancy Sutter, Russ Stutter & Connie Zwettler, Cross Plains........$300

Michael McCarty, in loving memory of Diane Joy McCarty, Madison........$250

Karen Lyon, in loving memory of Emmett Finley, Karen, Jeff, Megan, Nick Lyon, Middleton........$250

Phillip Stoddard, in memory of Marcy Stoddard, Fitchburg........$250

Hugh & Joyce Bell, Green Valley, AZ........$250

Paul Hanson, Oconomowoc - Merry Christmas!........$250

Jim & Kathy Statz, Waunakee........$250

Vern Frederick, Middleton........$250

Greg & Courtney Novinska, Poynette........$200

Mary Fury, in loving memory of John Fury, Verona........$200

John & Jinny Trimbell, Madison........$200

Steve & Julie Phillips, Madison........$200

Larry & Donna Wold, Madison........$200

In memory of Bob & Marge Nachreiner, Sauk City........$200

James Soderbloom Family, McFarland & Cottage Grove........$200

James & Lee Kessenich, Sun Prairie........$150

In honor of Patricia & Edwin Raymond Jr.........$150

Cina & Phil Kalscheur, Madison........$120

Christine Dillon Puchalsky, Fitchburg........$100

Mary & Ross Yahnke, in memory of Yvonne Yahnke who gave much to many, Madison........$100

Janie & Matt Johnson, Merrimac........$100

Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison........$100

Jim & Pat Kinney, Madison........$100

Chad Schwenke, Portage........$100

Miles & Ryder Orvick, Colton Schwenke, Portage........$100

Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton........$100

Mindy Jones, Middleton........$100

Linda Strassman, Madison........$100

Rodney & Susie Loger, in memory of Anna Loger, Black Earth........$100

Susan Huss, in loving memory of my husband, Jim Huss, Madison........$100

Mary & George Ketterer, Verona........$100

In memory of Rolland & Betty Hustad, New Glarus........$100

Myesha & Pam Reeseville........$100

Ellen & Jerry Davidson, in memory of Helgelands & Davidsons, Cottage Grove........$100

Marylyn Heard, in memory of Richard Heard & Mindy Peck York, Waunakee........$100

In memory of Lois Chappell, Portage........$100

Jean E. Allen, Madison........$100

Dr. Eric B. Bauman, Clinical Playground, LLC, Middleton........$100

In memory of Lauren Swiggum, Sun Prairie........$100

Larry & Karen Cox, Verona........$100

FJD Farm, in memory of Fritz, Deerfield........$100

Kathy Spahn & Michael C. Spahn, Waunakee........$100

Evelyn Kahl, Stoughton........$100

In memory of Damian & James Kraemer, Middleton........$80

In memory of Dennis Leonard........$75

DeSales McCardell, Fitchburg........$75

Jan & John Wischhoff, Waunakee........$75

Susan & Mark Wood, Madison - In loving memory of our family members who are no longer with us in person, but forever in our hearts, especially at Christmas. Merry Christmas!........$75

Mary Vowinkel & Bob Krantz, Middleton........$75

In loving memory of Tom Buechner........$50

Tom & Melinda Kirkland, Oregon........$50

Pam & Craig Heilman, Verona........$50

Julie Hellenbrand, in honor of our sister, aunt, daughter. You are missed but in no way forgotten! Love ya so much..., Sun Prairie........$50

Nancy Wanek, Fitchburg........$50

Diane Brinson, in memory of Meagan Noles, Madison........$50

Jennifer Markwiese, Madison........$50

Sean McMahon, Rockville, MD........$50

In loving memory of Laverne Hammen........$50

Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills........$50

Jean Pivovar, Madison........$50

Bonnette Family, Madison........$50

Mike & Nancy Anthony, Madison........$50

Tom & Roberta Evans, Madison........$50

Bill & Joan Richner, Middleton........$50

Mary Miron & Gene Summers, Black Earth........$50

Tom & Diane Streber, Madison........$50

In loving memory of Rudolph & Patricia Ploc Family, Madison........$50

Tom & Julie Walsh, Madison........$50

Richard & Mary Burkhamer, Verona........$50

In loving memory of Betsy A Jacobs, Belleville........$50

Herb & Gaye Schultz, in memory of Beth, DeForest........$50

Sue Marsedon, Madison........$50

Mark Ruhland, Prairie du Sac........$40

Susan & Wayne Mixdorf, Oregon........$40

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison........$40

Bonnie Cleary, Madison........$35

Sue & Scotty Sheets, Fitchburg........$35

Word Penalty Fund, 2021 Collection, Middleton........$35

Jane Sarafiny, Madison........$30

Greg & Tammy Rockweiler, Reedsburg........$30

Mary Ann Stoikes, Sauk City........$25

Heidi Marleau, Verona........$25

Cindy Brady, Cambridge........$25

In memory of the Prough Family, Stoughton........$25

R.N. Wipperfurth Family, Waunakee........$25

Ralph & Carol Laufenberg, in loving memory of our son Bruce, Waunakee........$25

John Ron Nancy E. Foerst, Madison........$25

Steven & Ardis Zwicky, Evansville........$25

Jennifer Tredinnick, Madison........$25

Gerald & Judy Keller, Mount Horeb........$25

Gene & Dr. Donna Thomas, Waterloo........$25

Bud & Elaine Smith, Madison........$25

Nancy Lamden, Shoreviee, MN........$20

Nancy Abraham, Madison........$20

E.M. Staley, Madison........$15

Perry Offerdahl, McFarland........$10

Lynn Shoemaker, Whitewater........$5

Total anonymous........$2,995

Gifts Previously Received........$182,394.70

Today's Gift........$16,945

TOTAL TO DATE........$199,339.70