Readers' contributions near $200,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Corporate donation on behalf of Zendesk........$1,500
Michael & Mary Schlageter Charitable Funds........$1,000
Jason & Katie Adrians, Cottage Grove........$500
David Anderson, in memory of Meta & Harry Anderson, Mount Horeb........$500
People are also reading…
Katie & Jay Sekelsky, Madison........$500
Tom & Debra Leffler, in memory of Kristi Peckham, Madison........$500
Andrew Speil, Madison........$400
Norman & Nancy Jensen, in honor of Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane, Jimmy........ in memory of Eric & Tate, Madison........$400
Dick & Carol Zwettler, in memory of Nancy Sutter, Russ Stutter & Connie Zwettler, Cross Plains........$300
Michael McCarty, in loving memory of Diane Joy McCarty, Madison........$250
Karen Lyon, in loving memory of Emmett Finley, Karen, Jeff, Megan, Nick Lyon, Middleton........$250
Phillip Stoddard, in memory of Marcy Stoddard, Fitchburg........$250
Hugh & Joyce Bell, Green Valley, AZ........$250
Paul Hanson, Oconomowoc - Merry Christmas!........$250
Jim & Kathy Statz, Waunakee........$250
Vern Frederick, Middleton........$250
Greg & Courtney Novinska, Poynette........$200
Mary Fury, in loving memory of John Fury, Verona........$200
John & Jinny Trimbell, Madison........$200
Steve & Julie Phillips, Madison........$200
Larry & Donna Wold, Madison........$200
In memory of Bob & Marge Nachreiner, Sauk City........$200
James Soderbloom Family, McFarland & Cottage Grove........$200
James & Lee Kessenich, Sun Prairie........$150
In honor of Patricia & Edwin Raymond Jr.........$150
Cina & Phil Kalscheur, Madison........$120
Christine Dillon Puchalsky, Fitchburg........$100
Mary & Ross Yahnke, in memory of Yvonne Yahnke who gave much to many, Madison........$100
Janie & Matt Johnson, Merrimac........$100
Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison........$100
Jim & Pat Kinney, Madison........$100
Chad Schwenke, Portage........$100
Miles & Ryder Orvick, Colton Schwenke, Portage........$100
Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton........$100
Mindy Jones, Middleton........$100
Linda Strassman, Madison........$100
Rodney & Susie Loger, in memory of Anna Loger, Black Earth........$100
Susan Huss, in loving memory of my husband, Jim Huss, Madison........$100
Mary & George Ketterer, Verona........$100
In memory of Rolland & Betty Hustad, New Glarus........$100
Myesha & Pam Reeseville........$100
Ellen & Jerry Davidson, in memory of Helgelands & Davidsons, Cottage Grove........$100
Marylyn Heard, in memory of Richard Heard & Mindy Peck York, Waunakee........$100
In memory of Lois Chappell, Portage........$100
Jean E. Allen, Madison........$100
Dr. Eric B. Bauman, Clinical Playground, LLC, Middleton........$100
In memory of Lauren Swiggum, Sun Prairie........$100
Larry & Karen Cox, Verona........$100
FJD Farm, in memory of Fritz, Deerfield........$100
Kathy Spahn & Michael C. Spahn, Waunakee........$100
Evelyn Kahl, Stoughton........$100
In memory of Damian & James Kraemer, Middleton........$80
In memory of Dennis Leonard........$75
DeSales McCardell, Fitchburg........$75
Jan & John Wischhoff, Waunakee........$75
Susan & Mark Wood, Madison - In loving memory of our family members who are no longer with us in person, but forever in our hearts, especially at Christmas. Merry Christmas!........$75
Mary Vowinkel & Bob Krantz, Middleton........$75
In loving memory of Tom Buechner........$50
Tom & Melinda Kirkland, Oregon........$50
Pam & Craig Heilman, Verona........$50
Julie Hellenbrand, in honor of our sister, aunt, daughter. You are missed but in no way forgotten! Love ya so much..., Sun Prairie........$50
Nancy Wanek, Fitchburg........$50
Diane Brinson, in memory of Meagan Noles, Madison........$50
Jennifer Markwiese, Madison........$50
Sean McMahon, Rockville, MD........$50
In loving memory of Laverne Hammen........$50
Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills........$50
Jean Pivovar, Madison........$50
Bonnette Family, Madison........$50
Mike & Nancy Anthony, Madison........$50
Tom & Roberta Evans, Madison........$50
Bill & Joan Richner, Middleton........$50
Mary Miron & Gene Summers, Black Earth........$50
Tom & Diane Streber, Madison........$50
In loving memory of Rudolph & Patricia Ploc Family, Madison........$50
Tom & Julie Walsh, Madison........$50
Richard & Mary Burkhamer, Verona........$50
In loving memory of Betsy A Jacobs, Belleville........$50
Herb & Gaye Schultz, in memory of Beth, DeForest........$50
Sue Marsedon, Madison........$50
Mark Ruhland, Prairie du Sac........$40
Susan & Wayne Mixdorf, Oregon........$40
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison........$40
Bonnie Cleary, Madison........$35
Sue & Scotty Sheets, Fitchburg........$35
Word Penalty Fund, 2021 Collection, Middleton........$35
Jane Sarafiny, Madison........$30
Greg & Tammy Rockweiler, Reedsburg........$30
Mary Ann Stoikes, Sauk City........$25
Heidi Marleau, Verona........$25
Cindy Brady, Cambridge........$25
In memory of the Prough Family, Stoughton........$25
R.N. Wipperfurth Family, Waunakee........$25
Ralph & Carol Laufenberg, in loving memory of our son Bruce, Waunakee........$25
John Ron Nancy E. Foerst, Madison........$25
Steven & Ardis Zwicky, Evansville........$25
Jennifer Tredinnick, Madison........$25
Gerald & Judy Keller, Mount Horeb........$25
Gene & Dr. Donna Thomas, Waterloo........$25
Bud & Elaine Smith, Madison........$25
Nancy Lamden, Shoreviee, MN........$20
Nancy Abraham, Madison........$20
E.M. Staley, Madison........$15
Perry Offerdahl, McFarland........$10
Lynn Shoemaker, Whitewater........$5
Total anonymous........$2,995
Gifts Previously Received........$182,394.70
Today's Gift........$16,945
TOTAL TO DATE........$199,339.70