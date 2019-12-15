Readers’ Choice: Vegetable & Side Dishes

Refrigerator Tomato Relish Cocktail
Mrs. James Valenta, Madison
- 2 pounds peeled, diced tomatoes
- 1 large green pepper, diced
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1 cup water
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate overnight before serving. Keeps well in refrigerator. Yield: 1 quart. (1971)
•••••
“We always double the recipe, as the Zucchini Rounds are good warmed up for a second meal, or even cold. They are delicious. I find I have to butter the grill only once, before cooking the first ones. And to save time I heat up two grills’’ — Ruth Lieherman, Madison
Zucchini Rounds
Mrs. Harold Kline, Monroe
- 1/3 cup biscuit mix
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 2 cups (about 2 medium) unpared shredded zucchini
In mixing bowl, combine biscuit mix, salt, pepper and cheese. Stir in eggs just until mixture is moistened. Fold in zucchini. In 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat, using 2 tablespoons for each round. Cook 4 rounds at a time, about 2 or 3 minutes on each side or until nicely browned. Keep warm while preparing remaining rounds. Yield: 12 rounds.
•••••
“Our big family (eight children, nine-plus grandchildren) has potluck at all our get-togethers. This is everyone’s favorite potato dish that we have at almost every dinner (except Thanksgiving). It’s easy to fix, goes with any meat, easy to serve. Leftovers are great! Can’t say enough for it.” — Anne Boer, Madison
Sesame Street Potatoes
Mrs. James Fillback, Dodgeville
- 1 large package frozen hashed brown potatoes
- 1 can cream of potato soup
- 1 can cream of celery soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
- 3 tablespoons each: chopped green pepper and chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 (2 1/3-ounce) box sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon paprika
Place all ingredients except sesame seeds and paprika in a large bowl. Allow frozen potatoes to completely thaw. Mix ingredients together. Place in slightly greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle sesame seeds and paprika over top. Bake uncovered 1 1/2 to 2 hours at 300 degrees. Makes 12 servings (1971)
•••••
“This recipe is good served over cooked nee. Mustard give it a piquant flavor, and pecans add protein and crunch. It is a favorite way to serve vegetables. — Marjorie Peterson, Madison
Company Cabbage
Joan Sullivan, Poynette
- 1 teaspoon instant beef bouillon granules
- 5 cups coarsely shredded cabbage
- 1 cup coarsely shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup sliced green onion
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- Paprika
In a 3-quart saucepan, heat beef bouillon granules in 1/4 cup water until dissolved. Add cabbage, carrots, green onion, salt and pepper. Toss to mix; cook, covered, over medium heat 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring once during cooking. Drain, if necessary. Combine butter or margarine, pecans and mustard. Pour over vegetables, toss to mix. Spoon into serving dish. Sprinkle with paprika. Makes 6 to 8 servings. (1982)
•••••
“Everyone loves it! It cannot be made for the unfamiliar without a request for the recipe — which is so easy it rarely needs to be written down.” — Joan Schulte, Edgerton (This recipe was selected a prize winner in an Outdoor Cooking category.)
Potato Packets
Joan Schulte, Stoughton
- 4 servings mashed potatoes (may be prepared instant)
- 4 slices large onion
- 4 slices processed American cheese
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 (8- to 10-inch) squares broiling foil
Place a serving of mashed potatoes on each foil square. Top with 1 slice onion per foil square. Place a layer of cheese on top of the onion. Top with 1 tablespoon butter. Place a cooked slice of bacon on top of butter, and salt and pepper to taste.
Fold foil to the center and fold over seal. Then fold up ends to make a foil packet. Place on grill to heat through. Heating time depends on degree of fire and proximity to heat — 15 to 20 minutes is sufficient in most cases. Yield: 4 servings. (1974)
•••••
“Our son loves mashed potatoes, and I can make these always ready for him. Most mashed potatoes are good one day; these, if any are left, keep well.” — Nancy Robaidek, Sampson
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
Sue Ebenreiter, Madison
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3 ounces cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup milk
Cook potatoes until tender. Drain. Mash potatoes and mix in sour cream, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon butter, onion salt and pepper. Gradually beat in enough milk to make potatoes fluffy. Turn into greased 1 1/2-quart casserole. Cover with foil. Chill up to 24 hours. To serve, dot with remaining 1 tablespoon butter and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until heated through. Makes 6 to 8 servings (1991)
•••••
Broccoli-Corn Bake
Eleanor Bolchen, Mauston
- 1/2 cup crushed soda crackers
- 6 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped broccoli
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 8 ounces Monterrey Jack shredded cheese
- 1 (16-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
Saute cracker crumbs in 4 tablespoons butter; set aside. Cook broccoli until crisp-tender and spread in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Melt remaining butter. Add onion and cook until soft. Add flour and mix. Add milk and cook until thickened. Add cheese, corn and 3 tablespoons of sauteed crumbs. Mix and spread over broccoli. Top with remaining crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or refrigerate until needed and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. (1990)
•••••
Age of turkeys
The feet of turkeys that are less than a year old will be dark or black. — 1957 Cookbook