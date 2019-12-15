Readers’ Choice: Vegetable & Side Dishes

Place a serving of mashed potatoes on each foil square. Top with 1 slice onion per foil square. Place a layer of cheese on top of the onion. Top with 1 tablespoon butter. Place a cooked slice of bacon on top of butter, and salt and pepper to taste.

Fold foil to the center and fold over seal. Then fold up ends to make a foil packet. Place on grill to heat through. Heating time depends on degree of fire and proximity to heat — 15 to 20 minutes is sufficient in most cases. Yield: 4 servings. (1974)

•••••

“Our son loves mashed potatoes, and I can make these always ready for him. Most mashed potatoes are good one day; these, if any are left, keep well.” — Nancy Robaidek, Sampson

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Sue Ebenreiter, Madison

6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered

1/2 cup sour cream

3 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 to 1/2 cup milk