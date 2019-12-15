Readers’ Choice: Soups & Salads

Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Break cauliflower into tiny flowerets, discarding tough stems. Add to soup. Stir in celery salt, nutmeg and peppers. Return to boil. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Put half of soup into blender and blend until smooth. Pour back into pan.

Add cheese; stir until melted. Add cream and milk. Heat thoroughly. Yield 6 to 8 servings. (1981)

* * * *

“This won honorable mention for a 13 year-old girl. Was easy to make and tastes very good. It is a hit with everyone who tastes it.” — Julia Turnipseed

Golden Pineapple Salad

Kathleen Madigan, Madison

1 (3-ounce) package orange-flavored gelatin

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese

1 cup hot water

1 small can crushed pineapple

1/2 cup grated carrots

Soften cream cheese. Add orange gelatin, creaming and mixing the granulated crystals thoroughly with cream cheese. Add hot water to mixture. Cool slightly. Add crushed pineapple and juice from can, along with grated carrots. Pour into flat pan lined with wax paper. Cut into squares. Serve with favorite salad dressing. Makes 10 servings. (1959)

* * * *