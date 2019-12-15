Readers’ Choice: Soups & Salads

Sauerkraut Salad
Isabel Hubbard, Madison
- 2 cups diced celery
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 1/4 cup salad oil
- 1 small jar sliced pimientos
- 1 quart well-drained shredded sauerkraut
- Mix all ingredients with well-drained and rinsed sauerkraut. Set mixture in refrigerator for 24 hours in covered container. Serve chilled. Makes 20 servings.
Note: This salad does not retain the sour taste and is an easy one to prepare ahead for a picnic or party buffet (1968)
* * * *
“This soup’s nutmeg flavor was an instant hit with my fancy-cook friends. Now I’ll add sliced potato and grated carrot to bulk it up in winter.” — Kathy Melter, Madison
Cream of Cauliflower Soup
Barb Evenson, Cambridge
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup onion, minced
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2- to 2-pound head of cauliflower
- 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- Dash red pepper
- 1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup milk
- Melt butter in 3-quart saucepan or Dutch oven. Stir-fry onion until tender. Stir in flour until smooth. Add chicken broth.
Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Break cauliflower into tiny flowerets, discarding tough stems. Add to soup. Stir in celery salt, nutmeg and peppers. Return to boil. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Put half of soup into blender and blend until smooth. Pour back into pan.
Add cheese; stir until melted. Add cream and milk. Heat thoroughly. Yield 6 to 8 servings. (1981)
* * * *
“This won honorable mention for a 13 year-old girl. Was easy to make and tastes very good. It is a hit with everyone who tastes it.” — Julia Turnipseed
Golden Pineapple Salad
Kathleen Madigan, Madison
- 1 (3-ounce) package orange-flavored gelatin
- 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 small can crushed pineapple
- 1/2 cup grated carrots
- Soften cream cheese. Add orange gelatin, creaming and mixing the granulated crystals thoroughly with cream cheese. Add hot water to mixture. Cool slightly. Add crushed pineapple and juice from can, along with grated carrots. Pour into flat pan lined with wax paper. Cut into squares. Serve with favorite salad dressing. Makes 10 servings. (1959)
* * * *
“It is easy to make, very nutritious, appealing to the eye and it is delicious!’’ — Marlene Howe, Madison
Raw Cauliflower Salad
Cynthia Rudd, Madison
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon horseradish
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives, fresh or dried
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon dill weed
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1 medium cauliflower, separated into flowerets
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced or wedged
- 1 tablespoon bacon bits
- Combine sour cream, horseradish and vinegar; mix until smooth. Stir in chives, sugar, dill weed, salt and paprika. Pour over cauliflower, onion and tomato. Toss gently. Refrigerate 15 minutes before serving. Just before serving, sprinkle with bacon bits. Yield: 6 to 8 servings. (1974)
* * * *
Cheese, Onion and Broccoli Soup
Kim Beckmann, Madison
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper
- 4 cups milk
- 2 cups processed American cheese, shredded
- 1 to 2 pounds fresh broccoli, chopped
- In a 5-quart Dutch oven, cook onion in butter until tender. Blend in flour, salt and pepper. Add milk; heat and stir constantly until boiling. Lower heat, add cheese and broccoli; stir until all cheese is melted. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings. (1983)
* * * *
Mrs. Poole’s Fresh Cauliflower Salad
Gayle Petersen, Middleton
- 1 cup fine dry bread crumbs
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 9 to 10 cups bite-size pieces romaine lettuce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 small garlic clove, mashed
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 head cauliflower, grated
- Brown bread crumbs in butter and set aside to cool. Put lettuce in bowl. Combine mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Pour mixture over lettuce and toss well. Top with bread crumbs. Do not toss. Sprinkle grated cauliflower over bread crumbs. Serve immediately. (1990)
* * * *
Shopping tip
Like generous helping of vegetables? Buy a pound of potatoes for two servings; a pound and a half of green peas for two; and a pound of spinach or tomatoes for two. — 1957 Cookbook