Readers’ Choice: Main Dishes

Crafty Crescent Lasagna

Crust: Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 rectangles. On ungreased cookie sheet, place 4 dough rectangles, overlapping edges slightly. Press edges and perforations to seal. Spread half of the meat filling lengthwise down the center of the dough to within 1 inch of the edges. Top meat filling with cheese filling; spoon remaining meat filling over top, forming 3 layers. Place cheese slices over meat filling. Place remaining 4 dough pieces over everything. Gently pull the edges of the top and bottom dough and pinch them together. Again press on the perforations to seal the top dough. Brush top of dough with milk and then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until deep golden brown. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.