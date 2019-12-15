Readers’ Choice: Main Dishes

“It is simple to make and looks like a huge loaf of sesame seed bread. Inside are all the ingredients most kids love.” — Catherine Murray, State Journal columnist
Crafty Crescent Lasagna
Linda Lamont, Milton
Meat filling:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon parsley flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon leaf basil
- 1/2 teaspoon leaf oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Dash pepper
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- Cheese filling:
- 1 cup creamed cottage cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- Crust:
- 2 cans crescent dinner rolls
- 5 to 6 slices mozzarella cheese
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Meat filling: In large skillet brown meat; drain. Add remaining meat filling ingredients. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes. May be made ahead of time and refrigerated.
Cheese filling: Combine all ingredients.
Crust: Unroll crescent dough and separate into 8 rectangles. On ungreased cookie sheet, place 4 dough rectangles, overlapping edges slightly. Press edges and perforations to seal. Spread half of the meat filling lengthwise down the center of the dough to within 1 inch of the edges. Top meat filling with cheese filling; spoon remaining meat filling over top, forming 3 layers. Place cheese slices over meat filling. Place remaining 4 dough pieces over everything. Gently pull the edges of the top and bottom dough and pinch them together. Again press on the perforations to seal the top dough. Brush top of dough with milk and then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until deep golden brown. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.
Note: This may be prepared ahead of time, covering with plastic wrap and refrigerating for 2 to 3 hours before baking. Increase baking time to 25 to 30 minutes. (1980)
•••••
“The Hot Cha-Cha is famous in our largish family and has been a mainstay at family gatherings ever since we discovered it.” — Marion Sweet, Verona
Hot Cha-Cha
Mrs. Martin Neuendorf, Potosi
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 drops hot pepper sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon basil
- 1/4 teaspoon oregano
- 2 cups spaghetti sauce
- 1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans
- 1 bag corn chips
- Shredded lettuce
- Onion, finely chopped
- Cheddar cheese, shredded
- Tomato, thinly sliced
Brown ground beef and onion, breaking up beef finely. Add seasonings to spaghetti sauce and simmer to flavor through. Heat kidney beans in a separate pan. To serve: Top com chips with the beef, beans and sauce. Over this, add lettuce, onion, cheese and tomato, if desired. Yield: 4 servings
Note: This is a peculiar-sounding affair, but for some reason the combination of flavors and textures is most pleasing. You have to try it to appreciate it. The sauce is very spicy, but try it first, the bland ingredients can stand it. (1968)
•••••
Pine-Burgers
Ethel Falkenstein, Lodi
- 2 cups ground cooked ham
- 2 teaspoons instant minced onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons pineapple juice
- 4 slices pineapple
- 4 sandwich rolls, toasted
- Combine all ingredients except pineapple and rolls. Shape into 4 patties. Broil for 5 minutes on each side. Top each patty with a pineapple slice. Broil lightly until lightly browned. Serve on toasted rolls. Yield: 4 servings. (1965)
•••••
Zucchini Lasagna
Joann Malcolm, Madison
- 4 medium zucchini
- Salt
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon mixed Italian herbs
- 1/8 teaspoon instant onion flakes
- Dash garlic powder
- Dash pepper
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Cut each zucchini lengthwise into three slices. Sprinkle cut sides with salt; let stand on wire rack for 15 minutes, then blot dry with paper towels.
Coat a shallow (1 1/2-quart) baking pan with vegetable spray. Place zucchini slices in pan and cut small slashes in surface of each slice.
Mix tomato sauce and seasonings. Spread 2 teaspoons sauce over each zucchini slice. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons cheese over each slice and bake 10 more minutes. Yield: 4 servings (1977)
•••••
“It’s delicious (and easy to prepare)!” — Josie Lame, Madison
Greek Shish Kebab
Shari Kuemmel, Madison
Marinade:
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons dry mustard
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1 can condensed tomato soup
- Kebabs:
- 2 pounds thick-cut round steak, cubed
- 1/2 pound whole fresh mushrooms
- 2 medium green peppers, cut into 1-inch squares
- 2 medium onions, cubed
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
For marinade: Combine all ingredients.
For Kebabs: Marinate beef cubes overnight in marinade. Blanch mushrooms in boiling water for 2 minutes. (This prevents mushrooms from splitting when put on skewers.) Skewer meat and vegetables alternately. Broil over a hot grill for 7 minutes each side, or until done to taste, brushing frequently with marinade.
Serve with remaining marinade. Yield: 4 servings. (1986)
•••••
Rosey Braised Brisket of Beef
Jacqualyne Ringel Ehlers, Madison
- 3 pounds beef brisket
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup rose wine
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup plain, low-fat yogurt
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/4 cup currant jelly
- 2 teaspoons parsley flakes
In Dutch oven, brown brisket well in oil on both sides. Add wine, water, salt, pepper and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 3 hours or until brisket has reached desired tenderness. While roast is simmering, combine yogurt, flour, jelly and parsley. Stir together until well blended. Remove roast from pan. Strain and de-fat broth. Discard solids. Return broth to pan. Stir in yogurt mixture. Stir over medium heat until thickened and velvety. Do not boil. Return roast to pan to reheat. Serve meat with sauce. Yield: 8 servings. (1989)
•••••
“French Ham and Cheese Fondue has been a favorite from the first time I made it. My family requests it when they come home on vacation.” — Berdyne Thompson, Deforest
French Ham and Cheese Fondue
Frances Ribelin, Madison
- 3 cups cubed French bread
- 3 cups cooked ham, cubed
- 1/2 pound Cheddar cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 4 eggs
- 3 cups milk
- Dash hot pepper sauce
- Grated Parmesan cheese, to taste
Make a layer with 1/3 of the bread, ham and cheese cubes in a greased straight-sided 8-cup baking dish.
Mix flour and mustard in cup; sprinkle about 1 tablespoon over layer. Sprinkle on Parmesan and drizzle 1 tablespoon melted butter over all. Repeat with remaining bread, ham and cheese, flour mixture. Parmesan and butter to make two more layers.
Beat eggs with milk and hot pepper sauce until light in medium bowl; pour over layers in baking dish. Cover and chill at least 4 hours, better overnight.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until puffed and golden. Yield: Six servings. (1976)
•••••
“I always have containers of cooked, cut up chicken in the freezer so as to prepare this recipe on the spur of the moment. So easy and tasty!” — Grace Pollard, Madison
Impossible Chicken Pie
Paul Roberts, Tacoma, Wash.
- 2 cups cut-up chicken or turkey
- 1 (4-ounce) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3/4 cup buttermilk baking mix
- 3 eggs
Sprinkle the first five ingredients into a lightly greased 10-inch pie plate. Beat remaining ingredients until smooth. Pour over ingredients in pie plate. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven until golden brown 30-35 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Yield: 6 servings. (1980)
* * * *
“I love the taste of cashews toasted and have a wok, so I like to cook Oriental food. I use this recipe a lot” — Vivian Haase, Marshall
Cashew Chicken
Peggy Biddick, Livingston
- 3 whole chicken breasts, split, boned and skinned
- 1/4 pound Chinese pea pods or 2 packages frozen pods, partially thawed
- 1/2 pound mushrooms
- 4 green onions
- 1 (15-ounce) can bamboo shoots
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons salad or peanut oil
- 1 (4-ounce) package cashews
- 1 tablespoon chicken stock base
- 1 cup water
Cube chicken. Remove ends and strings from the peas. Wash and slice mushrooms. Cut the green part of the onions into 1-inch lengths, then slash both ends several times to make small fans.
Slice the white part 1/4 inch thick. Drain bamboo shoots and slice. Mix together soy sauce with cornstarch, sugar and salt. To cook, heat 1 tablespoon oil over moderate heat; add nuts all at once. Cook 1 minute, shaking pan, until lightly toasted; remove cashews from pan and set aside. Add remaining oil to pan; add chicken and cook quickly, turning until it turns opaque. Add peas and mushrooms. Mix stock with water; add to chicken. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes. Add bamboo shoots. Stir the soy mixture into the pan juices; cook until sauce is thickened, stirring constantly, then simmer 1 minute, uncovered. Mix in the green onions. Sprinkle with nuts. Yield: 4 servings. (1985)
•••••
Crustacean Casserole
Faye Schwager, Middleton
- 2 1/2 pounds crab meat or small shrimp, cooked
- 8 slices white bread, broken into pieces
- 1 pound Swiss cheese, cubed
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 quart milk
- 1/3 cup dry sherry
Arrange crab meat or shrimp, bread and cheese in layers in a buttered 2 1/2-quart casserole. Over this, pour melted butter. Add mustard and salt to eggs and combine with milk. Pour egg-milk mixture into casserole.
Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Before baking, add sherry. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes or until custard is set. Yield; 8 servings. (1988)
•••••
“I have passed the recipe to many friends. In comparison with a leading pizza chain’s dish, it’s pretty close if not better.” — Nancy Geske
Cavatini
Michele Schmitz, Richland Center
- 3 cups uncooked pasta, varied shapes
- 1 (4-ounce) package sliced pepperoni (cut into quarters)
- 1 (4-ounce) jar whole or button mushrooms
- 1/2 cup sliced, pitted black olives
- 3/4 cup sliced green pepper
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (15 1/2-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
In a large saucepan, cook pasta. Boil until tender. Drain.
Meanwhile, put remaining ingredients except mozzarella cheese in a large bowl and mix well. Add cooked pasta and mix well. Place in a large casserole dish or four individual casserole dishes. Bake, covered with foil, at 350 degrees until bubbly. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Return to oven and bake until cheese melts. Yield 4 to 6 servings (1984)
•••••
“This dish has been my family’s breakfast each Christmas morning since it appeared. ... It is a wonderful start to the day.” — Bee Fischer, Jefferson
Egg Brunch
Mrs. Burnell Kindred, Platteville
- 4 slices bacon, diced
- 1/2 pound chipped beef, coarsely shredded
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 or 2 (4-ounce) cans sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 quart milk
- Pepper, to taste
- 16 eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Saute bacon. Remove pan from heat; add chipped beef, butter and 3/4 of the mushrooms. (Reserve remaining mushrooms for garnish) Mix well.
Sprinkle flour and pepper over bacon-mushroom mixture. Gradually stir in milk. Cook until sauce is thickened and smooth, stirring constantly. Set aside.
Combine eggs, salt and milk and scramble in skillet with butter. Alternate four layers, two of scrambled eggs and two of sauce, ending with sauce, in a large casserole dish. Garnish with reserved mushrooms. Cover casserole and bake at 275 degrees for 1 hour. Yield: 12 servings. (1976)
Note: May be fixed the day before and refrigerated.