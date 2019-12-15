Readers’ Choice: Desserts

“Bavarian Apple Torte is consistently reviewed as best dessert I serve. ... and better than we’ve had on many trips to Bavaria.” — Martha Casey. Madison
Bavarian Apple Torte
Viv Breseman, Sun Prairie
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sifted flour
- Filling:
- 4 cups sliced apples, pared and cored
- 1 (8-ounce) package softened cream cheese
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Topping:
- 1/3 cup sugar blended with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 cup sliced almonds
- Cream together sugar, butter, vanilla and salt. Blend in flour.
Pat into bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of a lightly greased 9-inch springform pan.
Turn apples into a shallow pan, cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes while preparing the remaining filling.
Blend together cream cheese, sugar, egg, lemon rind, vanilla and salt. Turn into pastry-lined pan.
Top with the warm, partially cooked apple slices. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar and almonds. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until crust is browned and apples cooked. Yield: 8 to 10 servings. (1974)
•••••
“I serve it at least once a year, whether it be for bridge Christmas party, family get-togethers or bridal showers.” — Libby Hams, Viroqua
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll
Tammy Keller, Waunakee
Cake:
- 3/4 cup sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup solid-pack pumpkin
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- Confectioners’ sugar
- Filling:
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 tablespoons margarine
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Grease a 15-by-10-inch jelly roll pan, line with waxed paper, then grease and flour waxed paper. Sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Beat eggs and sugar in large bowl until thick and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin. Stir in sifted dry ingredients all at once. Pour into prepared pan; spread evenly with rubber spatula. Sprinkle with nuts.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or until center springs back when lightly touched with fingertip. Loosen cake around edges with knife. Invert onto a clean towel dusted with confectioners’ sugar; peel off waxed paper.
Trim 1/4 inch from all sides. Roll up cake and towel together from short side. Place seam-side down on wire rack. Cool completely.
Meanwhile, make filling. Combine all ingredients and beat until smooth. Unroll cooled cake, spread with the filling and roll cake again.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. (1984)
•••••
Key Lime Celebration Pie
Catherine Murray, Madison Crust:
- 1 graham cracker crust recipe
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
- Filling:
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lime rind
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- Topping:
- 1 quart fresh strawberries
- 1 pint whipping cream
- 2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lime rind
Crust: Mix crust recipe with pecans and bake as directed in 9-inch pan. Cool.
Filling: Blend softened cream cheese until smooth. Add milk, vanilla and lime rind. Blend thoroughly. Add lime juice and mix until blended. Pour into cooled crust.
For topping: Remove stems from strawberries and place berries flat side down, pointing to up, to cover entire filling, saving largest berry for top of whipped cream. Beat cream with powdered sugar and mound over berries. Sprinkle whipped cream with lime rind and place single strawberry in center of pie. Chill before serving. Yield: 8 to 10 servings. (1984)
•••••
Tiny bread
Your youngsters will love bread baked in tiny loaf pans.
These pans measure 4 3/4 by 2 5/8 by 1 1/2 inches and are available in dime stores among the doll-size cooking utensils.
A recipe for yeast bread that calls for about 3 cups flour will fill about six of these miniature pans. — 1969 Cookbook
* * * *
“We think it tastes like candy but easier to make.” — Pat Fuller, McFarland
Graham Prix Bars
Mrs. Robert Henry, Madison
- 1/3 pound (one packet) cinnamon graham crackers, finely crushed to 1 2/3 cups
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup soft butter
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup coarsely broken nuts
- 2 eggs, beaten thoroughly
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 (6-ounce) package semisweet chocolate chips
Place 1 1/3 cups crushed crackers, flour, sugar and soft butter in bowl. Blend with fingers, fork or pastry blender until particles are the size of rice. Pack evenly into a greased 8-by-11-by-2-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile combine remaining 1/3 cup crushed crackers, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and nut meats. Add eggs and vanilla. Blend well.
Remove bottom crust from oven, sprinkle with chocolate bits and spread egg mixture over entire surface. Return to oven for 20 minutes. Let cool and cut into 20 (2-inch) squares. (1964)
•••••
“This cookie recipe was easy, fast and made a big batch — all very important for a mother of five.’’ — Pat Schroeder, New Lisbon
Overnight Oatmeal Cookies
Mrs. D.W. Stocker, Reedsburg
- 4 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 cup salad oil
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups cut-up dates
- 3/4 cup nuts
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix together oatmeal and salad oil. Let stand overnight. In the morning, add beaten eggs, salt, sugar, dates, nuts and vanilla. May be dropped as cookies, or poured into a baking pan and cut into bars. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen cookies. (1965)
•••••
“It’s truly decadent! It’s so easy to make and my guests are truly impressed. I have given the recipe to many of my friends and family.” — Susan Tipple, Madison
Chocolate Decadence
- 1 pound butter
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons strong coffee
- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate
- 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 8 large eggs
Melt butter over low heat. Add sugar and coffee and whisk together. Add chocolates and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Add slightly beaten eggs. Whisk constantly while adding eggs to the chocolate mixture. Pour into a 9-inch springform pan that has been greased and dusted with unsweetened cocoa. Since the mixture will be very runny, place the pan on a large piece of aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. It is done when the top is slightly dry and has a bit of a crust. Chill. Cut with a sharp, wet knife. If desired, top with a few fresh raspberries. Yield: 12 to 15 servings. (1990)
•••••
“It’s easy and fast to make and has wonderful flavor ... a favorite at home and at potlucks.” — Paula Horn, DeForest
Butter Pecan Turtle Bars
Joyce Matthias, Dodgeville
Crust:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- Caramel layer:
- 2/3 cup butter
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 1 cup chocolate chips
Combine crust ingredients until fine. Pat in ungreased 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle with pecans.
In heavy saucepan, combine sugar and butter. Cook, stirring constantly, until rolling boil; boil 3/4 minute. Pour evenly over pecans and crust. Bake 18 to 22 minutes at 350 degrees or until caramel layer is bubbly and crust light brown. Remove from oven, sprinkle with chips. Wait 3 minutes and swirl chips. Cool. Yield: 3 dozen bars (1979)
•••••
“It is simply delicious. Freezes well; a perfect hostess gift; and children and adults love them.” — Mrs. D.D. Waters
Morning Glory Muffins
Michelle Larson, Wausau
- 4 cups flour
- 4 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup coconut
- 6 large eggs
- 4 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 4 cups carrots, grated
- 4 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 cup pecans
- 2 apples, grated
- 2 cups vegetable oil
Mix all ingredients together. Put in paper-lined muffin tins. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Yield: 40 muffins. (1984)
•••••
“A warm cake for a Sunday morning breakfast or when friends are visiting, adds a special touch. Plus, it’s so nice to have ready in the morning “ — Margo Beaver, Friendship
Overnight Crunch Coffee Cake
Mrs. Dale Kettler, Platteville
Batter:
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2/3 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- Topping:
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and salt. Cream together butter, sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Spread batter in greased and floured 13-by-9-inch baking pan.
Combine 1/2 cup brown sugar, walnuts, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well. Sprinkle over batter.
Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until done. Cut into squares and serve warm. Makes 16 servings.
Note: This recipe is handy, as it is baked fresh for breakfast. All is mixed ahead and ready. (1975)
•••••
“! make this for special occasions, and everyone loves them.” — Delores Meagher
Raspberry Truffle Brownies
Susan Scholbrock, Middleton
Brownies:
- 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 cup flour
- Filling:
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup seedless red raspberry jam
- Glaze:
- 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vegetable shortening
Brownies: In a small pan over low heat, melt chocolate chips and butter. Stir well. Cool slightly. Beat the sugar and eggs together. Add the chocolate mixture. Stir in baking powder and flour; blend well.
- Spread evenly into a greased 8-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool.
Filling: Melt chocolate in small pan over low heat. Set aside. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add powdered sugar and raspberry jam. Beat until fluffy. Beat in melted chocolate, mixing well. Spread over cooled brownies.
Glaze: In a small pan over low heat, melt chocolate with shortening. Drizzle over brownies. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Cut into bars. Yield 25 to 30 bars. (1990)
•••••
Rhubarb Cake Dessert
Sue Ebenreiter, Madison
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups plus 4 tablespoons flour, divided
- 2 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 5 cups chopped rhubarb
- 6 eggs, separated
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- Chopped nuts
- Coconut
Cut butter into 2 cups flour and 2 tablespoons sugar. Pat into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Mix together the rhubarb, egg yolks, 2 cups sugar, 4 tablespoons flour, salt and cream. Pour over crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. Beat the egg whites until foamy. Gradually add the remaining 3/4 cup sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla and a dash of salt. Put on top of rhubarb filling. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and coconut. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until browned. Yield: 12 servings. (1989)
•••••
“Our faintly has always loved apple desserts, and this recipe is especially good. I have served it on special occasions with a dollop of whipped cream and toasted almonds.” — Gwen Herriot, Friendship
Apple Torte
Ellen Reynolds, Madison
Batter:
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3/2 cup sugar
- 2 cups grated raw apples
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
- Sauce:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup cream or evaporated milk
- Vanilla
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Batter: Cream 1/2 cup butter with sugar and add egg. Blend in apples, then dry ingredients. Add nuts. Pour batter into a 9-by-9-inch pan Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until done.
Sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients and cook until thick, stirring constantly. Serve warm sauce over pieces of apple torte. (1980)
•••••
“Easy to make and very delicious. Family and friends love Blue Ribbon Pound Cake.” — Barb Loomis, Winslow, Ill.
Blue Ribbon Pound Cake
Joan Howe, Monroe
- 2 cups butter
- 3 cups sugar
- 6 eggs
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 cups sifted cake flour
- 2/3 cup milk
- Powdered sugar
Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla. Total beating time should be 10 minutes. Add flour alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.
Pour batter into a well-greased 10-inch fluted tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/4 hours or until cake tests done. Cool in pan on a rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; cool on rack. Dust with powdered sugar. (Cake is best if covered and allowed to stand for 24 hours before serving.) Yield: 12 servings.
•••••
Banana Split Dessert
Mrs. Wayne Halverson, Windsor
- 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 2 to 3 bananas
- 1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups whipping cream or substitute
Cover a 9-by-13-inch pan with 1 cup of the graham cracker crumbs. Slice bananas crosswise and lay over crumbs. Slice ice cream in 1/2-inch layers and place over bananas. Sprinkle nuts over ice cream. Freeze.
Melt chocolate chips and butter; add confectioners’ sugar and evaporated milk. Cook until thick and smooth, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, add vanilla, cool. Pour over the ice cream. Freeze until firm.
Whip cream, spread over chocolate layer and top with remaining cup of graham cracker crumbs. Store in freezer. Remove 10 minutes before serving. Yield: 25 servings. (1974)
•••••
“When I was cooking for 11 (husband, me, nine children) plus frequent visitors, I looked for easy, tasty, quantitative recipes, seldom the gourmet-oriented, ‘winners.’ Golden Spice Loaf (which won honorable mention) was indeed honorable in all regards.” — Joan Zeier, Madison
Golden Spice Loaf
Mrs. Howard Schulz, Monroe
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 2/3 cups brown sugar
- 2/3 cup shortening
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 3 1/3 cups sifted flour
- 2/3 cup water
- 2 cups canned pumpkin
Cream sugars and shortening. Add eggs and mix well. Add sifted dry ingredients alternately with water. Add pumpkin and blend thoroughly. Bake in 3 greased and floured 1-pound coffee cans or three small loaf pans at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes.
Note: Excellent additions are 2/3 cup chopped nuts and/or 2/3 cup chopped raisins. (1963)
•••••
Circle burgers
Plan a picnic around circle burgers.
Combine a pound of ground beef, 3/4 cup uncooked rolled oats and 1 beaten egg. Add 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 (8-ounce) can of tomato sauce.
Mix thoroughly and pack into 2 (16-ounce) cans, placing stuffed olives at intervals in cans. Bake 1 hour 15 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Cool, remove from cans, slice and serve on buns.