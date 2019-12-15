Readers’ Choice: Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

Melt butter over low heat. Add sugar and coffee and whisk together. Add chocolates and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Add slightly beaten eggs. Whisk constantly while adding eggs to the chocolate mixture. Pour into a 9-inch springform pan that has been greased and dusted with unsweetened cocoa. Since the mixture will be very runny, place the pan on a large piece of aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. It is done when the top is slightly dry and has a bit of a crust. Chill. Cut with a sharp, wet knife. If desired, top with a few fresh raspberries. Yield: 12 to 15 servings. (1990)