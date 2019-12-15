Readers’ Choice: Breads & Rolls

Brioche
Margaret Setz, Waterloo
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup margarine
- 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
- 1 package dry yeast
- 3 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 egg white
Scald milk; allow to cool to lukewarm. Cream margarine in large mixer bowl. Gradually add 1/3 cup of sugar and salt. Cream together.
Measure warm water into warm bowl; sprinkle in yeast. Stir until dissolved. Add milk, yeast, eggs, egg yolk and flour to the creamed mixture. With a wooden spoon, beat vigorously for 2 minutes.
Cover, let rise, free from draft, until more than doubled in bulk, about 2 hours. Stir down and beat vigorously for 2 minutes. Cover tightly with foil and refrigerate overnight.
Beat down, turn soft dough onto lightly floured board. Divide into two pieces, using 3/4 of the dough for one piece and 1/4 of it for the other. Cut the larger piece into 24 equal pieces. Form into smooth balls. Place in well-greased muffin tins. Cut smaller piece into 24 equal pieces. Form into smooth balls. Make a deep indentation in center of each larger ball, dampen slightly with cold water. Press a small ball into the indentation.
Let rise in warm place until doubled in size, about 50 minutes . Brush with a mixture of egg white and 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Yield; 2 dozen. (1988)
•••••
“It’s quick and easy to prepare (no kneading!). The results are a tasty breakfast or tea roll; you’re unable to eat just one!” — Peg Tipple, Fitchburg
Squish Rolls
Peg Tipple, Madison
- 1/4 ounce dry yeast
- 1/4 cup warm water
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup warm milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 cups flour
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 1 cup margarine
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Dissolve yeast in warm water. In another bowl, beat eggs. Mix in milk and vanilla. Stir the yeast mixture together with the egg mixture. In a large bowl, combine flour, 1/4 cup sugar, margarine and salt as you would for a pie. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients just until moistened. Refrigerate in a covered bowl overnight. Divide the dough in half. Roll out on a floured surface each piece to measure a 9-by-20-inch rectangle. Combine the remaining 1 cup sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle a nice covering on the dough. Roll up tightly lengthwise. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
Place each roll on the remaining sugar-cinnamon mixture and flatten with the palm of your hand. Place the rolls on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Yield: 3 dozen. (1986)
•••••
“The croissants are flaky every time, and I always have some in the fridge to roll and raise.” — Alma Ready
Quick Butter Croissants
Donna Masar, Green Bay
- 1 package dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water
- 3/4 cup evaporated milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 5 1/4 to 5 1/2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup firm butter
- 1 egg beaten, with 1 tablespoon water
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Add milk, salt, sugar, egg and 1 cup flour. Beat to make a smooth batter, then blend in melted butter; set aside.
In a large bowl, using a pastry blender or two knives, cut 1 cup firm butter into 4 cups of remaining flour until butter particles are the size of peas. Pour yeast batter over top and carefully turn mixture over with a spatula to blend until all flour is moistened. Cover with clear plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 4 days
Turn dough onto a floured board, press into a compact ball; knead briefly to release air. Divide dough into four equal parts. Shape one part at a time, leaving remaining dough wrapped in plastic wrap in refrigerator.
On floured board, roll one part of the dough at a time into a circle, 17 inches in diameter. Using a sharp knife, cut circle into 8 equal wedges.
For each croissant, loosely roll wedges toward point. Shape each roll into a crescent and place on an ungreased baking sheet with point down, 1 1/2 inches apart all around. Cover lightly and let rise at room temperature in a draft-free place.
When almost doubled (about 2 hours) brush with egg-water mixture. Bake at 325 degrees for about 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm, or let cool on racks.
To reheat, arrange rolls (thawed, if frozen) in single layer on baking sheet; place, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes.
Variations: To make sweet croissants, before rolling croissant sprinkle with a mixture of 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. For jam croissants, before rolling spread with 1 tablespoon jam. For cheese croissants, before rolling sprinkle with shredded Cheddar cheese. For stuffed croissants, before rolling place a heaping tablespoon of the following mixture on the croissant; 1 cup cooked and well-drained, finely chopped broccoli, 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and 1/4 onion finely diced. (1983)