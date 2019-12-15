Readers’ Choice: Breads & Rolls

Let rise in warm place until doubled in size, about 50 minutes . Brush with a mixture of egg white and 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Yield; 2 dozen. (1988)

Squish Rolls

Dissolve yeast in warm water. In another bowl, beat eggs. Mix in milk and vanilla. Stir the yeast mixture together with the egg mixture. In a large bowl, combine flour, 1/4 cup sugar, margarine and salt as you would for a pie. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients just until moistened. Refrigerate in a covered bowl overnight. Divide the dough in half. Roll out on a floured surface each piece to measure a 9-by-20-inch rectangle. Combine the remaining 1 cup sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle a nice covering on the dough. Roll up tightly lengthwise. Cut into 1-inch pieces.