Readers’ Choice: Appetizers

“For our family get-together during Christmas, we each bring our specialty, and this recipe has been my donation since 1964. I wouldn’t dare appear at the get-together and not bring Shrimp Dip.” — Virginia Fisher, Stoughton
Shrimp Dip
Mildred Yeazel, Pardeeville
- 2 cups creamy cottage cheese
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 small can tiny shrimp, drained
- Blend first five ingredients in blender (if no blender, put cottage cheese through sieve). Fold in sour cream and shrimp. Refrigerate for several hours before serving. (1964)
* * * *
Fresh Mushroom Pate
Sally Jo Eaglin, Montello
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon seasoned pepper, or lemon pepper
- Saute mushrooms in butter on medium-high heat until all liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Process all ingredients in food processor or blender until smooth. Spoon mixture into a 7 1/2-by-3-inch loaf pan and chill well. Unmold pate, and garnish with mushroom slices and sprigs of fresh rosemary, if desired. Yield: 2 cups. (1990)
* * * *
Creamy Seafood Dip
Sue Bergs, Baraboo
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 8 ounces chopped imitation crab meat
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- Blend together cream cheese, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Add imitation crab meat, celery and onions. Mix well and serve with crackers. Makes 2 1/2 cups (1990)
* * * *
Tortilla Roll-Ups
Karen Kuehn, Verona
- 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 package ranch dressing
- 8 large flour tortillas
- 7 green onions, finely chopped
- 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained
- 2 (4-ounce) cans chopped black olives, drained
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- Mix cream cheese and ranch dressing in food processor until smooth. Spread mixture over tortillas. Sprinkle on remaining ingredients and roll up. Roll tortillas in a damp paper towel and place in storage bags; close. Chill 2 hours or overnight. Unwrap paper towels and cut off roll ends. Cut rolls into 1-inch pieces. Serve with picante sauce and toothpicks. Yield: 5 dozen (1991)
* * * *
Noodle Nibbles
Mrs. Michael Manning, Mineral Point
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 4 drops hot pepper sauce
- 1 (3-ounce) can chow-mein noodles
- 1/4 teaspoon celery salt
- Dash onion powder
- Combine melted butter, soy sauce and hot pepper sauce; drizzle over noodles. Toss lightly until noodles are well-coated.
Sprinkle noodles with celery salt and onion powder, tossing to mix. Place in a jelly-roll pan and toast in the oven at 275 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned and crispy Yield: 2 1/2 cups. (1967)
* * * *
“It’s a favorite of our golf group when we get together for cocktails” — Carla Hartwig, Monroe
Crab Delights
Tina Mara-Novak, Lincoln, Neb.
- 8 slices soft white bread
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 (8-ounce) can snow crab or imitation crab
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 cup sesame seeds
- Cut crust from bread; roll flat. Combine mayonnaise, crab and onions. Spread on flattened bread. Roll each bread slice fairly tight. Dip in melted butter, roll in seeds. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Turn over and brown other sides, about 10 minutes longer. Cut into bite-size pieces. Serve warm. Yield: 6 to 8 servings. (1989)