He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 1978. His No. 66 jersey is retired and hangs on the Lambeau Field north end zone façade. He was the only linebacker on the NFL’s 50th anniversary team, compiled in 1969, and was chosen for the league’s 75th anniversary team in 1994, too. And yet, Nitschke was picked for the Pro Bowl ... once?
Now there’s an odd piece of Packers trivia for you.
Part of the Packers’ remarkable 1958 draft class, the all-time tough Nitschke — his autobiography was called “Mean on Sunday” — didn’t become the face of the Packers’ Lombardi-era defenses until later in his career. He couldn’t crack the starting lineup until late in the 1960 season — former first-round pick Tom Bettis staved him off for much of Nitschke’s first two-plus NFL seasons — and when Nitschke was called up for active Army reserve duty in 1961, he went back to sharing time with Bettis because of all the time he missed while on duty. (Nitschke was able to secure weekend passes from his post in Washington state and did play in all but two games, but missed significant practice time.)
Nitschke finally became the full-time starter in 1962 after Lombardi traded Bettis, and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 1964. Then, in 1965, the Chicago Bears drafted Dick Butkus, and Butkus was chosen for the next eight Pro Bowls at middle linebacker, from 1965 through 1972.
Nevertheless, Nitschke deserves the top spot on this list. When Packers historian Cliff Christl asked Phil Bengtson, the Packers’ defensive coordinator under Lombardi and his hand-picked successor when he retired from coaching, who was his best player on defense, Bengston said Nitschke.
Before his death in 1998 from a heart attack at age 61, Nitschke was among the 1996 Packers’ most ardent supporters during their run to Super Bowl XXXI. On the same Lambeau Field frozen turf where he had played in the iconic Ice Bowl, Nitschke stood and shed a tear as the final seconds of the Packers’ 1996 NFC Championship Game victory over the Carolina Panthers ticked away.
And before the Packers beat the New England Patriots for the franchise’s first title since the Nitschke-led 1967 Packers won Super Bowl II, White spoke of his interactions with Nitschke leading up to the big game.
“Ray Nitschke, Willie Davis, Bart Starr, they come around,” White said. “Nitschke, he's really intense. He'll come over and smack you in the face and say, 'You can't lose this game.' He's like a coach, but after a while you say, 'Ray, you got to stop smacking me.’”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.