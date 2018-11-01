People ask me all the time why I decided to run for Congress. The truth is, running for Congress wasn’t on my bucket list.
But as I talked to my friends and neighbors about their struggles, it hit home with me because they were struggles I had experienced myself. That’s when I knew I had to run — to represent the people who have been forgotten by our politicians, time and time again.
It’s time for working people to have a seat at the table.
It’s no secret that working people are underrepresented in Congress. More than half the members of Congress are millionaires. There aren't many elected officials who understand what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck or what it’s like to have to choose between food and paying your bills.
But I do understand. I know what it’s like to work long hours doing hard, manual labor. I know the fear and uncertainty of battling a serious disease ― cancer ― without health insurance. I know how important Social Security and pensions are to working people. I know what people are facing, and that’s exactly why I jumped into this race.
When my mom got diagnosed with MS, she wasn’t sure she would be able to afford her life-saving medications. It broke my heart to see my mom worry about something that everyone should have access to — good health care. And as I've met folks all over southeast Wisconsin, I've learned that mom's story is all too common. Too many people are more worried about how they will pay for their health care than they are about how they'll get well. But the politicians in D.C. don’t know what it's like to worry about making ends meet.
Bryan Steil and his allies like Paul Ryan and Donald Trump don't get it. They've proven that they are willing to say anything, no matter how outlandish the lie, to hold on to their power and help CEOs get richer. They've shown they're not above attacking my family, attacking me for not being born with a silver spoon in my mouth like they were, or attacking our people-powered movement.
Working people and families all over the country are facing tough times. Yet Republicans gave 83 percent of their most recent tax cut to millionaires and billionaires, all while telling us that we can’t afford to keep the promise of Social Security or Medicare, or help working people afford health care.
That needs to end. We deserve good, affordable health care. We deserve our Social Security and pensions — earned benefits we have paid into our whole lives. We deserve to live in a world where our air is clean and our lakes aren't toxic. We deserve to have good and safe public schools for our kids. Our teachers deserve to be paid what they are worth.
Bottom line: The people of southeast Wisconsin deserve more than what we've been getting for the past 20 years.
On Nov. 6, voters in southeast Wisconsin have a choice. They can vote for a working person who understands what we all face, or they can vote for the status quo. I hope to earn your support and I would be honored to represent southeast Wisconsin in Congress.
Randy Bryce is the Democratic candidate in Congressional District 1.