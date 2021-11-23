 Skip to main content
Quinton Lomack, so., G, Madison La Follette
The 6-2 sophomore has impressed coaches in the Big Eight in events he's played in over the summer, like his backcourt running mate. With big Juck Riak (7.6 ppg) the only notable scorer back from the 2019-20 squad, La Follette has a desperate need for guards to step up. Lomack and Lewis could provide that.

