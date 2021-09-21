 Skip to main content
Quintez Cephus — Lions
Lions Packers Football

Former UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus had a brilliant first-quarter drive against the Packers, hauling in a 46-yard catch to get his team inside the red zone, then caught a 5-yard pass on the left side of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

He narrowly missed bringing down a one-handed grab for another touchdown in the second half.

Cephus finished with four catches on seven targets and 63 yards in the 35-17 loss to Green Bay.

