While the Lions suffered a heart-breaking loss after a dropped pass cost them what would’ve been the winning touchdown, Cephus had a good debut showing. Cephus caught three passes for 43 yards, and led Detroit with 10 targets. He was tied with Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb for the most snaps by a rookie in Week 1 with 57. He may see his usage decline when the Lions get healthy at receiver, but Cephus’ opening act was a good one.