 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
0 Comments

Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West

  • 0

As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tight end Jake Ferguson shares inside look at Badgers quarterbacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics