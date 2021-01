When you need to get the whole extended family together for a "quiet" return to nature you need lots of space — and lots of beds. This place checks both of those boxes and more, offering large groups what they need to get away together without going stir crazy. With a yard that includes two fire pits, a hot tub and walking tails, there is plenty of space to spread out. And if that doesn't work, you're just a half hour drive from the Dells.