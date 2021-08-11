 Skip to main content
Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee
Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee

Waunakee's Quentin Keene throws against DeForest during the first quarter Friday.

The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.

