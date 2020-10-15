QUARTERBACKS

DEPTH CHART

THE SKINNY

Jack Coan's foot injury in a preseason practice throws a monkey wrench into the plan at the position. The anticipated duel between Coan and heralded recruit Graham Mertz never came to be this offseason as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practices. But with Coan recovering from surgery, Mertz will have to prepare for a starting role in a modified fall training camp. Coan threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, but Mertz will likely be asked to generate more offense through the air without star tailback Jonathan Taylor in the backfield to carry the load.