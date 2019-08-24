Locked in: Aaron Rodgers (above).
On the bubble: DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Manny Wilkins.
Number of roster spots: 2 or 3
With the other spots on the team where Gutekunst may need extra numbers, it’s possible he’ll only keep two — Rodgers, and his backup. Boyle started in Winnipeg and played very well. Kizer hasn’t had a bad camp but he’s still inconsistent. Would the Packers give up on a 23-year-old former second-round pick they acquired from Cleveland — and gave up a former first-round pick to get — who’s in his fourth offensive system in four years? The guess here is no, and they keep both Kizer and Boyle. But they could opt for just one and carry their No. 3 on the practice squad.