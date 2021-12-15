 Skip to main content
QUARTERBACK
QUARTERBACK

statefb1 sidebar photo 11-19

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett hands off to running back Tanner Rivard (3) during the first half.

Number of players: 1

Who are they: Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wisconsin) 

Quick analysis: Burkett is the first in-state quarterback for the Badgers to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2003. He’s shown a variety of skills throughout his prep career — good touch on deep passes, arm strength to drive the ball to the outside and enough mobility to extend plays while looking downfield. He led his Franklin squad to a WIAA Division 1 state title, finishing his high school career with a win at Camp Randall.

Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Burkett: “He loves football. That’s important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way. Loves competing. And he was fun, he was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you know are important and things that we value.”

