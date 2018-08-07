Why are you the best candidate to represent the 77th Assembly District?
Garthwaite: There are 99 representatives in the state Assembly but not one has a firm grounding in research science. The 77th Assembly District is home to UW-Madison, the sixth-largest research institution in the United States. We need a representative who will be a strong proponent for making evidence-based decisions.
Imes: As an experienced elected official, an innovative nonprofit leader and a responsible small-business owner, I bring a unique background and a track record of working effectively. These are qualities we need to move beyond the extreme divisiveness and inaction of today’s state politics and enact high-road progressive policies.
Lotfi: I’m an attorney, I’m a millennial, and I bring a whole lot of energy. Residents write to me every day saying that I inspire them. There are 10,000+ people with no political experience running for office nationwide. I’m bringing that movement to Wisconsin. The Democratic party needs an overhaul.
Stubbs: I bring new leadership, bold ideas and a proven record of getting results. My priorities include increased funding for the UW and public schools, reforming the criminal justice system, preventing gun violence, protecting the environment, defending a woman’s right to choose, strengthening the safety net and access to health care.
What would be your area of expertise in the Assembly?
Garthwaite: Having grown up on a dairy farm in southwest Wisconsin, I have lived the rural experience that many of us in Madison have not. While we should recognize that the urban/rural divide is very real, I believe that I have a unique ability to bridge that gap.
Imes: Revitalizing the "Wisconsin Idea" and championing innovative policies in clean water and clean energy, climate action, sustainable communities, regional transit, affordable housing, food security and entrepreneurship. A plan that yields results will reduce social/economic disparities by providing livable fair wages, family-friendly benefits, work-life balance and education opportunities.
Lotfi: I have a solid understanding of many issues, but the job of a representative is to take the voices of the residents to the Capitol and get buy-in from others. I’m an expert in coalition-building, in building relationships and trust, and in getting a job done.
Stubbs: Criminal justice reform, education and the environment. We have so many important issues and challenges that we need legislators with the know-how to go beyond single issues and who can provide expertise and leadership in several key areas.
What would be the first bill you would author if elected?
Garthwaite: My first priority will be to expand voter opportunities by making voting more convenient and more accessible to all. Wisconsin already offers absentee balloting by mail and we should expand upon that. Libraries and other local government offices can and should be utilized as early in-person voting locations.
Imes: A budget bill to roll back wasteful tax loopholes that are not specifically tied to job creation. Reallocating this money to public education and training opportunities, clean water, clean energy and green jobs, affordable housing, rural broadband, food security, entrepreneurship and more sustainable communities should be our priorities.
Lotfi: I would author a bill raising the minimum wage to a living wage. No one who works a full time job should be too poor to live. I would expand Medicaid and support Medicare for all. The current health care system is bankrupting ordinary people, specifically millennials.
Stubbs: I will work with the newly elected Democratic governor and Democratic legislators on a new school funding formula that fairly and adequately funds public schools across Wisconsin. Funding must ensure all students can achieve. The formula must account for challenges faced by schools with low-income students and rural schools.