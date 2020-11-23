March 2 | Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

COACH’S CORNER

Matt Painter is 337-174 in 15 seasons at Purdue. The Boilermakers went 16-15 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten last season, when they struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the court.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior forward Trevion Williams (above) led Purdue in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (7.6) last season. He had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a double-overtime loss at Michigan. One thing Williams needs to work on is his free throw shooting: He was only 47.9 percent from the line as a sophomore.

SCOUTING REPORT

Purdue lost two key contributors — swingman Nojel Eastern (Howard) and center Matt Haarms (BYU) — to transfer. … Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., who averaged 10.6 points last season, will miss the start of the season with a broken tibia. … Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic averaged 9.1 points while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range last season. … Purdue’s recruiting class includes Ethan Morton, a guard from Pennsylvania who was recruited by UW. … The Boilers’ roster includes seven freshmen and three sophomores, but no seniors.