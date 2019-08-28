NOV. 23
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
The Boilermakers are 13-13 in two seasons under Jeff Brohm. That may not sound all that great, but consider this: Purdue won a total of nine games over four seasons before Brohm arrived. That’s why Purdue fans, players and administrators were ecstatic last November when Brohm turned down an offer from Louisville — his alma mater — in order to continue his rebuilding project in West Lafayette. “I think we have to develop more consistency, figure out ways to play at a high level each and every week,” Brohm said. “Also I think we beat ourselves a few times last year in some games. We’ve got to play smarter, got to do the small things to give ourselves a chance.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Wide receiver/returner Rondale Moore (above) was the first true freshman in Big Ten history to earn consensus All-American honors last season. Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 213 yards and two scores and broke the school record for all-purpose yards in a season with 2,215. “He’s exceeded our expectations, and our expectations were high from the get-go,” Brohm said. “He’s somebody when the lights come on, it doesn’t faze him one bit. He’s a special talent.”
BITS AND PIECES
Brohm landed a recruiting class that ranked in the Top 25 nationally. The biggest names in that group are George Karlaftis, a defensive end from West Lafayette, and wide receivers David Bell and Milton Wright. “I do think we have some incoming freshmen that will see the field and will have to do a good job for us,” Brohm said. … Purdue’s defense was excellent in Brohm’s first season, but that unit slipped in 2018. Purdue ranked 113th nationally in total defense (452.6) and 128th in passing defense (284.7). Senior linebacker Markus Bailey, who led the team with 115 tackles and 5½ sacks, is one of nine returning starters on defense.
BURNING QUESTION
Will there be any dropoff at quarterback?
David Blough wrapped up his Purdue career in style last season, throwing for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns. The good news for Brohm is he’s got an experienced replacement in senior Elijah Sindelar. After throwing for over 2,000 yards as a sophomore in 2017, Sindelar only attempted 44 passes while sitting behind Blough last season. “We’ve got to do a better job of coaching him where we can limit the turnovers and making sure he’s taking care of the football and being smart with it,” Brohm said of Sindelar.
THE NUMBER
25 | Plays of 40 yards or more produced by the offense last season. That ranked fifth in the nation.