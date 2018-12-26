Record: 7-5, 1-1 Big Ten.
Remaining non-conference opponent: vs. Belmont on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Junior guard Carsen Edwards (26.0 ppg) and senior guard Ryan Cline (13.9 ppg).
The good: The Boilermakers have a top 10 offense, thanks, in large part, to Edwards. The Big Ten Player of the Year candidate is shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range and 89.4 percent from the free throw line.
The bad: Opponents are shooting 43.5 percent overall and 38.0 percent from 3-point range against Purdue, which ranks No. 74 in adjusted defensive efficiency. On the other end, how does Purdue score if Edwards, who has the sixth-highest usage rate in the nation, has an off night?