JAN. 11 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Matt Painter is 295-149 in 13 seasons at Purdue. The Boilermakers have increased their win total in each of the past four seasons, going from 15 to 21 to 26 to 27 to a 30-7 mark last season. Purdue finished second in the Big Ten with a 15-3 record and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. The season ended with a 78-65 loss to Texas Tech.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Carsen Edwards exploded last season, averaging 18.5 points to rank third in the Big Ten in that category. Edwards had a 40-point outburst in a win at Illinois and finished with 30 in the loss to Texas Tech. “He’s kind of been our point guard in transition (in the past); now, he’ll have more responsibilities there,” Painter said of Edwards, the preseason player of the year in the Big Ten. “But I never want to take away from his ability to score, because I think that’s a threat we can have 40 minutes every single night.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Edwards is the only returning starter for Purdue, which has to replace a group of four seniors — Isaac Haas, Vince Edwards, Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson — who combined to average 48.8 points in 2017-18. … One player who should complement Carsen Edwards is junior forward Evan Boudreaux, a graduate transfer who averaged 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over two seasons at Dartmouth. … Guard Ryan Cline has spent his first three seasons coming off the bench but should move into the starting lineup as a senior. Cline, a long-range specialist, averaged 4.0 points last season. … Sophomore guard Nigel Eastern also will have an expanded role this season. The 6-foot-6 Eastern, who is athletic and can guard multiple positions, averaged 2.9 points in 37 games as a freshman.
THE NUMBER
0-4 | Painter’s record in the Sweet 16.