Big picture: Life after Carsen Edwards has been an adjustment for the Boilermakers, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Proctor, a graduate transfer, has provided some scoring punch to make up for the loss of the Big Ten’s leading scorer last season. Purdue remains difficult to beat because of a defense that ranks No. 6 nationally in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency. The only one of Purdue’s five defeats that was a head-scratcher was a 70-56 loss at Nebraska.