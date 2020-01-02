PURDUE

Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor

Record: 9-5, 2-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 44

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior guard Jahaad Proctor, above, (11.8 ppg); junior center Matt Haarms (12.1 ppg, 2.3 bpg).

Big picture: Life after Carsen Edwards has been an adjustment for the Boilermakers, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Proctor, a graduate transfer, has provided some scoring punch to make up for the loss of the Big Ten’s leading scorer last season. Purdue remains difficult to beat because of a defense that ranks No. 6 nationally in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency. The only one of Purdue’s five defeats that was a head-scratcher was a 70-56 loss at Nebraska.

