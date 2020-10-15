PURDUE | NOV. 7 | CAMP RANDALL

BOSS
The Boilermakers took a step back in Jeff Brohm’s third season, finishing 4-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Injuries to some key players had a lot to do with that decline, so it’s not like Brohm, 17-21 overall at Purdue, is on the hot seat in West Lafayette. Remember, Brohm is only one season removed from being chased by Louisville — he turned down his alma mater — and is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis (above) earned freshman All-America honors after recording 17 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks in 2019. Karlaftis had three TFLs in a loss to Penn State and two TFLs and a fumble recovery in a victory over Northwestern.
BITS AND PIECES
After originally opting out of the 2020 season, standout wide receiver Rondale Moore changed his mind and announced he intends to return for his junior season. Moore was the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year in 2018 after catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was off to a great start last season, producing 29 catches for 387 yards and four total scores through four games, but his season ended in September due to a hamstring injury. … The pairing of Moore and David Bell will be scary for Big Ten secondaries. Bell produced 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven TDs as a freshman last season, topping the 100-yard mark in six of his final nine games. … Purdue needs more from its running game after ranking last in the Big Ten in that department with 83.3 yards per game. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer started six games last season after senior Elijah Sindelar sustained a broken collarbone. Plummer threw for 1,603 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions before his season ended due to a broken ankle. Plummer will compete for the starting job in 2020 with junior Aidan O’Connell, who started the final three games after Plummer was injured, and UCLA graduate transfer Austin Burton.
BURNING QUESTION
Can improvement be made on defense?
All the gaudy passing numbers the Boilers generate don’t really matter if they can’t stop anyone, and that was an issue last season. They ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in all of the major defensive categories. Bob Diaco arrives from Louisiana Tech as Purdue’s new defensive coordinator and has a chance to redeem himself in the Big Ten. Diaco had a one-season stint at Nebraska in 2017 that went poorly, with the Cornhuskers going 4-8 and allowing at least 54 points in four of their final six games.
THE NUMBER
436.3 | Yards per game allowed by Purdue last season, the second-highest mark in the Big Ten.
