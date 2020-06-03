Purdue: Can the QB fully utilize Rondale Moore?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

When Rondale Moore injured his hamstring last season against Minnesota, which forced him to miss the final eight games of the season, college football lost one of its most electric players. Not having the first consensus true freshman All-American in Big Ten history was too much for the team to absorb, along with a rash of injuries on offense.

Moore’s healthy now, and participated in Purdue’s spring practices before COVID-19 shut them down.

Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell manned the QB spot for most of the season after Eljiah Sindelar was hurt. Sindelar graduated and won’t return, and Purdue brought in UCLA transfer Austin Burton to compete with Plummer and O’Connell for the starting job.

Whomever wins the spot must get Moore back to the explosive, playmaking heights of his freshman season. Moore is projected as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, so it is likely his last season in West Lafayette. If the quarterback does his job, Moore should make defensive coordinators nervous all season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.