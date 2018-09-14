Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, seeing his first meaningful action since last year’s season-ending knee injury, struggled early on last week against new Bears’ defensive star Khalil Mack, and new starting right guard Justin McCray had a tough go (two holding penalties, one sack allowed) early as well. But both players settled in during the second half, and coupled with Rodgers getting the ball out more quickly to protect his injured left knee, the Bears’ pass rush was largely a non-factor thereafter.
Some of the issues might’ve been chalked up to the five linemen not seeing any action together as a unit in preseason. But entering their second game against a defense that was the best in the NFL a year ago – and with the situation at quarterback as it is – they can’t afford another slow start.
“We have to take what we did in that second half against a really good defense and, going into another really good defense, we have to be ready to go. There’s no dropoff from the Bears defense to the Vikings defense. They’re both very, very good. So we have to be ready to go,” Bulaga said. “I think regardless of (Rodgers’) mobility, we always feel the same way. If he’s not able to move the way he normally does, we’ve blocked for him when he’s been hurt before. It’s just a matter of getting him a platform to step up into and a pocket where he feels comfortable and time.”
