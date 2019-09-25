Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) was thrilled to have gotten out of Sunday’s game against Denver with the cleanest jersey he thinks he’s ever had in a game — having absorbed zero sacks and only one hit, on his downfield throw to fullback Danny Vitale. Rodgers credited the offensive line for that, especially tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari (above left).
Now, the line will look to parlay that showing into another strong performance against the Eagles, who like the Broncos come into the game with a pass rush that should be better than its been. Philadelphia ranks second-to-last in the 32-team NFL in sacks with two, and only the Broncos (zero) are worse — despite elite edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
“I thought last week was a step in the right direction. Especially (since) I think we’ve faced some pretty good pass rushers,” LaFleur said. “To hold those guys to no sacks, I thought they did a great job, and I thought Aaron did a great job in the pocket.”
Asked about the lack of pass rush, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his team has seen extensive maximum protection schemes and opponents focusing on defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, one of the league’s top interior rushers.
“You’re putting two guys on a guy like that who’s big and powerful, and it sort of stymies the rush,” Pederson said. “That’s what we’re seeing, and we’ve just got to continue to work and find new and creative ways to get guys free and get a few more hits on quarterbacks.”