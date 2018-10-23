Keep updated on Badger sports and enter to win tickets to see Badger men's basketball and men's hockey games this winter!
Readers who download Madison.com’s BadgerBeat mobile phone app between now and Nov. 24 can enter a contest to win!
Once the app is downloaded, you can enter the contest by opening the app and clicking the contest link.
The BadgerBeat mobile app is free, and keeps you up to date with exclusive Badger coverage and scores while you are on the go.
With the app, mobile users can view articles, photos, videos, scores, promotions and more. Download it now, and learn more about how to enter our giveaway!