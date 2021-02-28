PROJECTED STARTER

TRAVIS SHAW
It might be a stretch — for the reasons mentioned above and the fact that adding Shaw would require the Brewers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster — but the potential of adding a left-handed bat that produced 63 home runs and 187 RBIs over two seasons might be too hard to ignore for a team that struggled to produce runs consistently last year.
"(Shaw) fits into a need that we have and he has an opportunity to earn something," Counsell said. "That's how it was presented to Travis and I think that's what excited him about the opportunity."