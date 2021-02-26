PROJECTED STARTER

The Brewers weren't expecting Wong to be available this winter but when he remained unsigned after the Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021, he became a primary target for president of baseball operations David Stearns, who finally closed the deal at the beginning of February.

"We know what he's capable of," Stearns said when he announced the signing. "We know what type of energy and character he's going to bring to our team. And we know we're adding, in our opinion, the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball. That's a significant addition to our club."