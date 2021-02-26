 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROJECTED STARTER

PROJECTED STARTER

Brewers' Kolten Wong

KOLTEN WONG

The Brewers weren't expecting Wong to be available this winter but when he remained unsigned after the Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021, he became a primary target for president of baseball operations David Stearns, who finally closed the deal at the beginning of February.

"We know what he's capable of," Stearns said when he announced the signing. "We know what type of energy and character he's going to bring to our team. And we know we're adding, in our opinion, the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball. That's a significant addition to our club."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Racist social media abuse continues to plague UK football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics